    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas bus likely to be rented out for tours, pilgrimage, weddings

    As the Nava Kerala Sadas came to an end, the Kerala government is likely to rent out the luxury bus used for the travel of the Chief Minister and cabinet for private purposes. 

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas bus likely to be rented out for tours, pilgrimage, weddings
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The luxury bus of Nava Kerala Sadas used by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers is likely to be rented out for private purposes like weddings, pilgrimage, and tours. The new transport minister will take the final decision on the future route of the bus. The luxury bus was controversial as it came at a time when Kerala was reportedly under a financial crisis. The bus travelled through all 14 state districts, and the government is mulling handing over the bus for rental purposes.

    The 25-seater bus is air-conditioned, but it's not a sleeper. Therefore it is unsuitable for long-distance travel. 

    The ministers' seats are currently available for use by wedding parties, pilgrim groups, and excursion groups. On the other hand, there are different opinions regarding the preservation or modification of the Chief Minister's lone seat. During the Nava Kerala Sadas run, there have been minor scratches on the glass. Due to the postponement of the programme in the Ernakulam district due to the death of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran, the bus repair will take place after two more days. 

    As former minister AK Balan said, it may be displayed to the public for a few days in the capital. The bus, owned by KSRTC, is now at Thiruvananthapuram SAP camp. The new transport minister will take the future decision. The KSRTC management is also thinking that it is enough to use the VIP escorted bus only for the important functions of the government. 
     

