Alarming: Chennai coast sees over 1000 Olive Ridley Turtle deaths in 30 days; Report

In a concerning development, over 1,000 Olive Ridley turtles, a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, have been found dead along Tamil Nadu's Chennai coastline within the past month. The incident has alarmed conservationists and animal rights activists, raising questions about marine conservation efforts in the region.

Locally referred to as “Panguni Aamai,” the Olive Ridley turtles are crucial to maintaining the marine ecosystem's balance. Known for their extensive migrations, these turtles travel up to 7,000 kilometres annually to nest along Tamil Nadu's coast, with peak nesting season typically beginning in January.

The Tamil Nadu government has launched a large-scale crackdown on illegal trawling in nearshore waters. Authorities have seized 24 trawler boats found operating within the restricted 5-nautical-mile zone, and legal charges are being prepared. Additionally, a task force has been established to address the ongoing crisis.

The state government and various NGOs have been actively working to safeguard the species through conservation initiatives such as collecting eggs, ensuring their safe incubation, and releasing the hatchlings into the ocean. However, despite these measures, only one or two turtles out of every thousand eggs manage to reach adulthood.

Activists have raised serious concerns about the magnitude of the crisis, pointing out that the carcasses found onshore likely account for only 10 percent of the total deaths. Conservationists estimate that as many as 5,000 Olive Ridley turtles may have perished in the ocean.

In Kovalam, which hosts Tamil Nadu’s sole Blue Flag beach, 21 turtle deaths have been recorded. The overall toll has now exceeded 1,000 and continues to rise. Traditional fishermen have also reported spotting hundreds of dead turtles adrift in the open sea, warning that ocean currents are likely to bring more carcasses ashore in the days ahead.

Trawlers, which are mandated to fish at least 8 km away from the shore, have allegedly been operating within just 2 to 3 km of the coastline. The deployment of trawl nets and gill nets—crafted to sweep the seabed for prolonged durations—has been fatal for the turtles, as they often get trapped and drown, unable to reach the surface for air.

