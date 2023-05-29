Kerala man 'flashes' in private bus; Police intensifies search for accused

An unidentified man flashed inside a private bus at Cherupuzha bus depot of Kannur at noon on Sunday (May 28). The incident came to light after a video of the same was shared on social media.

Kannur: In yet another incident, an unidentified man flashed inside a private bus at Cherupuzha bus depot at noon on Sunday (May 28). The incident came to light after a video of the same was shared on social media.

A team led by the Payyannur Superintendent of Police initiated a probe after a video surfaced online where the man was seen flashing at a woman inside the bus that operated on the Cherupuzha-Thaliparamba route. However, the woman has refrained from filing a police complaint.

He was the lone traveler on the bus when the woman got aboard. The middle-aged passenger next to the young lady eventually turned her attention to him. He was aware that the scene was being captured on his phone, but he kept going nevertheless.

He stepped out of the bus as soon as the driver and crew arrived. The woman, who was furious over the occurrence, later brought the matter to the bus staff's attention. The woman and the crew looked for the suspect but failed. The young woman then posted the incident and the video on social media.

The Cherupuzha police have initiated an investigation to identify the man with the help of visuals.

Earlier, in a similar case, the Nedumbassery police arrested Savad Shah, a man from Chevayur in Kozhikode, for indecent exposure and inappropriate behaviour with a female passenger on a KSRTC bus. A woman from Thrissur named Nandita made a complaint, leading to the arrest.

The incident came to light after Nandita posted videos of it on social media. She explained how the accused sat next to her in a women's designated seat on her journey from Thrissur to Kochi in the video. He allegedly touched Nandita indecently and even exposed himself while masturbating, according to Nandita.

