Manipur tense ahead of Amit Shah's visit; CM claims militants using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles

Tension prevailed in Manipur on Monday morning after 48 hours of clashes and gunfire between militants and security forces that reportedly saw 35 deaths, which included 30 Kuki militants.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet representatives of Kuki, Meitei and Naga bodies when he visits violence-hit Manipur on Monday evening. He will also hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the ground situation and coordinate further measures to restore normalcy.

Tension prevailed in Manipur on Monday morning after 48 hours of clashes and gunfire between militants and security forces that reportedly saw 35 deaths, which included 30 Kuki militants.

Security forces, including the army and paramilitary personnel, continued combing operations in the Imphal Valley and surrounding districts with the objective of locating and confiscating illegal arms caches.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that approximately 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and targeting civilians had been neutralized by security forces since the initiation of the operation aimed at restoring peace in the ethnically troubled northeastern state.

"The militants are shooting civilians using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles and sniper guns besides burning down houses in many villages. We have started taking very strong action against them with the help of the Army and other security forces," CM N Biren Singh said.

The recent clashes erupted as a consequence of combing operations conducted by the army and paramilitary forces to disarm communities and restore peace, according to officials.

In Phayeng, Imphal West district, one person was killed, and another sustained bullet injuries from suspected Kuki militants. Additionally, one policeman lost his life and another was injured in Sugnu due to firing. Six individuals were injured in Sugnu, and another four in Serou.

In response to the recent acts of violence, district authorities decided to reduce the relaxation period of the curfew from 11 hours to six and a half hours in Imphal East and West districts.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur, which have claimed more than 75 lives, originated after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized on May 3 in the hill districts to protest against the demand of the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Prior to the violence, tensions had already arisen due to the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to a series of smaller agitations.

Manipur's population consists of approximately 53% Meiteis, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, and 40% Nagas and Kukis, who are tribal communities residing in the hill districts.

To restore normalcy in the state, over 10,000 personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other paramilitary forces, totalling around 140 columns, were deployed.