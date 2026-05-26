Rapid Response Teams in Delhi's 13 districts are inspecting areas to enforce the Bakrid advisory. This includes a ban on illegal/public sacrifices, public sale of animals, and slaughter of cows, calves, and camels, with strict action for violators.

Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), constituted in all 13 districts of Delhi on the directions of Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra, on Tuesday conducted inspections in various areas and markets across the capital and spread awareness regarding the advisory issued for Bakrid.

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According to an official statement, the RRTs inspected different localities in North-West, North-East, North Central, Central, South-West and West districts and urged citizens, cattle rearers, animal traders and transporters to comply with all guidelines related to transportation, sale and purchase, management and welfare of animals.

Mishra said the teams, formed under the leadership of district in-charges and deputy directors in all districts, have been instructed to monitor field activities, inspect transportation and management of animals, ensure compliance with animal welfare norms and take immediate action in case of any violation.

Bakrid Advisory: Key Prohibitions

He said the Delhi government's advisory clearly states that no illegal sacrifice will be allowed during the festival, and the sale and purchase of animals at public places has been completely prohibited. He said sacrifices can be carried out only at authorised locations and not on roads, lanes or any other public places.

The minister further said that sacrifice of cows, calves and camels is completely prohibited. He added that the sale of meat at unlicensed places has also been strictly banned.

Mishra said no cruelty should be inflicted on animals during transportation, and blood or animal remains should not be discharged into drains or public sewerage systems.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to cooperate with the field teams during the festival period and ensure compliance with all advisories and guidelines issued by the government.

Strict Action Against Violators

Kapil Mishra has warned that strict criminal action will be taken against violations related to animal sacrifice. He said that the slaughter of cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals is illegal in Delhi, and violators will face prosecution.

Mishra further stated that animal sacrifice in public places is banned, along with illegal sale or purchase of animals on roads, residential areas, and unauthorised markets. He also cautioned against improper disposal of animal waste, including dumping blood or remains into drains or public spaces, stressing that sacrifices must only be carried out at designated and authorised locations.

Citizens have been urged by the Delhi government to report any violations to the police and the Development Department for immediate action.

The advisory comes as authorities across multiple states step up arrangements to ensure law and order during the festival period.