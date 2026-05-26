A Mumbai entrepreneur sparked debate after comparing Switzerland’s advanced transport, walkability and planning with India’s urban infrastructure challenges. His LinkedIn post highlighted efficiency abroad versus congestion and chaos in Indian cities.

An entrepreneur and investor from Mumbai has sparked an online discussion after sharing his observations on Switzerland’s infrastructure and contrasting it with India’s urban planning challenges. Abhijeet Kumar, who has travelled to 36 countries, recently highlighted in a LinkedIn post how Switzerland’s transport connectivity, walkability and overall “country planning” left a lasting impression on him. His remarks have triggered debate on infrastructure quality, population pressure and long-term urban development strategies.

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Kumar described Switzerland as a country where mobility feels effortless, with highly efficient public transport systems and seamless connectivity. He noted that trains, buses, trams and even boats are so well integrated that people are often just a short walk away from a transport option. According to him, the system reflects thoughtful planning aimed at making daily travel smooth and stress-free.

He further highlighted Switzerland’s pedestrian-friendly design, stating that walking long distances feels safe and convenient due to well-maintained footpaths and the absence of common urban obstacles. He also pointed out that even remote mountainous regions have strong mobile connectivity, illustrating the depth of infrastructure development in the country.

Infrastructure That Feels Like A Love Language

Kumar contrasted this with India’s urban experience, saying that navigating cities often requires not just driving skills but also patience and adaptability due to congestion, road safety concerns and inconsistent infrastructure quality. He remarked that while Indians often describe this as “chaos”, the reality reflects deeper structural challenges.

He added that travelling from one point to another in many Indian cities often demands a mix of practical skills and resilience, highlighting the strain placed on urban systems. However, he also noted that despite these challenges, India continues to function at a massive scale.

At the same time, he emphasised an optimistic outlook, suggesting that if countries like Switzerland can achieve such levels of planning and efficiency, Indian cities too can improve significantly with sustained effort and long-term vision.

How Did Social Media React?

The post triggered active discussion online, with users sharing differing perspectives on infrastructure comparison between countries.

One user commented: “I absolutely loved Switzerland (for its beauty, first, then infra, then connectivity) and I agree with you. But I would differ on the point of comparison with India. How can you compare an infrastructure catering to 9 Mn population to the infrastructure catering to 1.47 billion population. Things may be not so good in India, but remember the load on infrastructure as well. There may be hundreds of areas for scope of improvement, but emotional stability is far better than other countries.”

Second user commented: “Infrastructure that feels like a love language versus infrastructure that tests your survival instincts. That gap is real and the countries that have closed it did not do it overnight. They did it with sustained intent over decades.”

Third user commented: “Good infrastructure quietly changes the standard people expect from everyday life..”