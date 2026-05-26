A 20-year-old woman was under observation at a hospital when she went to the toilet around midnight. When she didn't come out for a long time, the staff got suspicious. They checked and found blood in the toilet, and at the same time, heard a baby crying from outside.

In a truly shocking incident from Haripad, Kerala, a 20-year-old unmarried woman threw her newborn baby out of a hospital toilet window right after giving birth. This happened around midnight on Monday.

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Miraculously, the baby girl survived the fall. She landed between stones and iron rods but was somehow unharmed. The whole thing started on Monday at 9:30 PM when the woman came to the Haripad Taluk Hospital with her father and siblings, complaining of severe stomach pain. She told the doctors it was just back pain and stomach cramps related to her period. Even her own family had no idea that she was fully pregnant.

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While she was under observation at the hospital, the woman went into the toilet around midnight. After a long time, when she didn't come out, the on-duty nurses and doctors got suspicious. When they checked, they found blood in the toilet. At that very moment, they heard a baby's cry from behind the hospital building. The woman had thrown the baby out through the toilet's ventilator window.

It was sheer luck that the baby wasn't seriously injured, as there were large stones and iron rods right next to where she fell. It was also a huge blessing that the staff heard the baby's cry at that exact moment.

Without wasting a second, the staff, including an attender named Anil, rushed out with towels. Anil found the baby covered in blood and immediately took her to the emergency section for first aid. The hospital campus is known for its stray dog problem, and if the baby hadn't been found within minutes, she might not have survived.

The entire rescue operation was coordinated by the on-duty team, led by Dr. Thishya and Nursing Officer Nisha. The baby is a healthy girl, weighing 3.2 kg. The hospital authorities and local people have praised the entire staff, especially Anil, for their quick thinking and exemplary effort.

The hospital authorities immediately informed the Haripad Police and the Child Welfare Committee. The mother and the baby have since been moved to the Vandanam Medical College Hospital. The baby is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The police have filed a case for murder against the woman and have started their investigation.

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