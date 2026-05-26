Amid AIADMK infighting, a truce is possible as MLA P Balakrishna Reddy and others back EPS. However, the party weakens as four MLAs resign to join the ruling TVK, while others face disqualification for violating the anti-defection law.

Amid factionalism and MLAs leaving the AIADMK, a truce among some of the remaining MLAs is likely on cards as MLA P Balakrishna Reddy extended support to the party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Balakrishna Reddy, an MLA from Hosur, met the Assembly Secretary and submitted an apology letter stating that he should not be disqualified.

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On Monday, five AIADMK MLAs had submitted apology letters to the Speaker's office expressing their support for the Edappadi Palaniswami faction. The CV Shanmugam faction MLAs, who voted for the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during the trust vote, are likely to face a bid for disqualification for violating the anti-defection law. According to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, it amounts to disqualification from the House if an MLA votes or abstains from voting contrary to any direction issued by the political party to which they belong or by any person or authority authorised by it, without prior permission of such political party.

More Resignations Rock AIADMK

However, today the party received another blow after Ambasamudram AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya also resigned after three MLAs had quit the party and joined hands with the ruling TVK. With Subaya's resignation, the total number of resignations from the AIADMK camp has risen to four, reducing the party's strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to 43 MLAs.

Yesterday, Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar resigned and joined the TVK in the presence of Minister Aadhav Arjuna. The total number of vacant Assembly constituencies has now risen to five, including the Tiruchirappalli constituency where actor-turned-politician Vijay had contested.

Blame Game Erupts

While AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has accused TVK of "horse-trading," AIADMK turncoat and Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan instead blamed EPS for MLAs leaving his camp. Sengottaiyan said, "AIADMK remained strong during the leadership of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami could not be compared to them; he is the reason why people and party members are moving away from the AIADMK."