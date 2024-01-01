Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing wife in Ernakulam

A man committed suicide after hacking his wife to death in Ernakulam . Baby was addicted to drinking and there were frequent family problems in the home. He used to fight with his wife after getting drunk.

Ernakulam: A man committed suicide after hacking his wife to death in Ernakulam on Sunday (Dec 31). Baby killed his wife, Smitha, allegedly over a family property dispute. Their two daughters were also injured in the scuffle and were admitted to Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi.

According to the latest reports, the police, during the investigation, obtained a note from their home. Baby was addicted to drinking and there were frequent family problems in the home. He used to fight with his wife after getting drunk. There was a dispute over property between the husband and the wife. The police recovered the details from the note.

The family lived near Piravom JMP Hospital. The incident came to light when one of the daughters informed the neighbours. The residents of the area said that Baby was having some mental discomfort in the meantime. The two daughters, who are in the hospital, survived the incident. The daughters, who are both nursing students, had come home for Christmas vacation when the appalling incident took place.