    Kerala: Malayalam actors come to aid of young farmers who lost 13 cattle due to food poisoning

    Actor Jayaram reached the home of the children this morning and handed over Rs 5 lakh for the children. 13 cattle belonging to a young farmer Mathew Benny died allegedly after eating dried tapioca hull in Velliyamattom on Monday.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Idukki: As many as 13 cattle belonging to a young farmer Mathew Benny died allegedly after eating dried tapioca hull in Velliyamattom on Monday. The cattle belonged to two children George (18) and Mathew (15). The latter had previously won the state award for the best child dairy farmer. The condition of the remaining 5 cows continues to be critical. This is one of the best dairy farms in Thodupuzha. The panchayat officials said that they would be given all the benefits given to the farmers by the panchayat. 

    At the same time, Malayalam actors like Jayaram, Prithviraj, and Mammootty have come to the aid of the young farmers. Actor Jayaram reached the home of the children this morning and handed over Rs 5 lakh for the children. Jayaram also stated that Mammootty promised to give Rs 1 lakh and Prithviraj promised to give Rs 2 lakh to the young farmers.  It is reported that both of them will hand over the money to the children this evening through a special messenger.

    Jayaram handed over the money set aside for the trailer launch of the new film. He said that he had experienced the same situation as the cows he reared had died similarly. Jayaram said that he and his wife cried the most when the cows died.

    Meanwhile, Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Chinchu Rani, and Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine, visited the home this morning. The minister informed that five cows would be handed over to the farmers with insurance. The minister also stated that food for one month will be provided free of cost.

    Milma will give Rs 45,000 as emergency assistance. The minister also explained that the matter will be presented in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Further assistance will be decided in the cabinet meeting, he said. Many people come from many places to offer help to the child farmers. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 2:30 PM IST
