Kerala vs Bengal: KER takes first innings, Ranji Trophy match ends in draw

Despite the draw, Kerala achieved a crucial first-innings lead against Bengal. The score: Kerala 356-9, Bengal 181-3.

First Published Oct 29, 2024, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

In the Ranji Trophy match, despite rain playing spoilsport, Kerala secured a draw against Bengal with a first-innings lead. Kerala's first innings score of 356-9 was answered by Bengal, who reached 181-3 on the fourth day before bad light stopped play, resulting in a draw. Despite the draw, securing the crucial first-innings lead was an advantage for Kerala. Score: Kerala 356-9, Bengal 181-3.

On the final day, Kerala fought hard, thanks to their lower-order batsmen, declaring their first innings at 356/9. Salman Nizar remained unbeaten on 95. Mohammed Azharuddeen (84) and Jalaj Saxena (84) also shone for Kerala. Ishan Porel took six wickets for Bengal. In reply, Bengal openers Suvam Dey and Sudip Chatterjee provided a solid start with a century partnership. They put on 101 runs for the opening wicket before separating. Jalaj Saxena gave Kerala the first breakthrough by trapping Sudip Chatterjee (57) lbw.

Following this, Aditya Sarvate dismissed Suvam Dey (71). Sarvate also dismissed Aavlin Ghosh (4). However, Captain Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Kumar Gharami held firm, guiding Bengal to 181 without further losses. Earlier, Kerala resumed their innings on the final day at 267/7. Salman and Azharuddeen added 121 runs for the eighth wicket. Azhar, who bated aggressively, missed out on a century, scoring 84 off 97 balls with two sixes and 11 fours. MD Nidheesh (0) departed quickly, prompting Kerala to declare. Salman's innings included one six and eight fours.

This is Kerala's second consecutive draw in the Ranji Trophy after defeating Punjab in their first match. In the previous match against Karnataka, rain played spoilsport, forcing Kerala to settle for a draw without even completing their first innings.

