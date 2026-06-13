Participants await the results for the Kerala Karunya KR-757 lottery draw, held on June 13. This weekly lottery, run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, features a top prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other cash rewards. The official results have not yet been announced.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are awaiting the results of the Karunya KR-757 lottery draw, scheduled for Saturday, June 13. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the popular weekly lottery offers participants a chance to win a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash rewards across multiple prize categories.

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The draw is conducted under the supervision of lottery officials and follows a structured prize system designed to distribute winnings across various tiers. Apart from the jackpot prize, participants also stand a chance to win substantial second, third and consolation prizes, making the Karunya series one of the state's most sought-after lottery schemes.

Priced at Rs 50 per ticket, the Karunya lottery attracts a large number of participants every week. The draw is typically held in the afternoon, following which the winning numbers are released through official Kerala Lottery channels and published on authorized result platforms.

As of now, the official results of Karunya KR-757 have not been declared. Ticket holders are advised to wait for the publication of the official winning numbers before checking their tickets. Lottery authorities also urge participants to verify results only through authorized sources to avoid misinformation.

Once the results are announced, winners should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the published list. Prize claims must be made according to Kerala State Lottery Department guidelines and usually require the original ticket and valid identification documents. Applicable taxes will be deducted from prize amounts as per government regulations.

The Kerala State Lottery remains one of India's most popular state-run lottery systems, known for its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure. Weekly draws such as Karunya continue to generate excitement among participants hoping to secure life-changing winnings.

With anticipation building ahead of the announcement, ticket holders across the state are eagerly waiting to see whether they hold the lucky number that could unlock the coveted Rs 1 crore jackpot. The official winning numbers are expected to be released shortly after the draw concludes.