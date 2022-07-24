Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala lottery result: Fifty-Fifty FF-9 draw today, winning numbers, prize money and more

    The Rs 50 Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery ticket has a first prize worth Rs 1 crore. There are atleast seven more prizes that are given away

    Kerala lottery result: Fifty-Fifty FF-9 draw today, winning numbers, prize money and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 1:31 PM IST

    Kerala State Lottery Department's Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery draw will be held today at 3 pm. The result can be known through the official website of the lottery department after 4pm. The Rs 50 Fifty-Fifty lottery ticket has a first prize worth Rs 1 crore. There are atleast seven more prizes that are given away.

    Let's take a look at the prize structure:

    First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

    Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Third Prize: Rs 5,000

    Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

    Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000     

    Sixth Prize Rs 500

    Seventh Prize: Rs 100

    How to check the Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery result?

    Step 1
    The result is posted in the Kerala government Gazette. Alternately, you can go to keralalotteries.com 

    Step 2
    Click on the 'Lottery Result' option on keralalotteries.com

    Step 3
    Click on Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery drawn for July 24 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name. 

    Step 4
    Verify your ticket with numbers in the PDF file.

    The winning lottery tickets need to be submitted at the Kerala Lottery Department office. Ticket-holders need to show their ID proof to complete the verification. The process usually takes up to a month from the Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery result announcement date. The prize money cannot be claimed if the result is not announced within a month.

    Lottery is one of the major revenue sources of the Kerala government. Apart from the daily lottery tickets, bumper lottery tickets are also released by the government on the occasion of Onam, Vishu and Christmas. Besides these, there are also summer and monsoon bumper tickets.

    Let's take a look at the daily lotteries you can choose from:

    Monday:    Win-Win lottery
    Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi lottery
    Wednesday: Akshaya lottery
    Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
    Friday: Nirmal lottery
    Saturday: Karunya lottery

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
