Kerala lottery result: Fifty-Fifty FF-9 draw today, winning numbers, prize money and more

Kerala State Lottery Department's Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery draw will be held today at 3 pm. The result can be known through the official website of the lottery department after 4pm. The Rs 50 Fifty-Fifty lottery ticket has a first prize worth Rs 1 crore. There are atleast seven more prizes that are given away.

Let's take a look at the prize structure:

First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Third Prize: Rs 5,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

How to check the Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery result?

Step 1

The result is posted in the Kerala government Gazette. Alternately, you can go to keralalotteries.com

Step 2

Click on the 'Lottery Result' option on keralalotteries.com

Step 3

Click on Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery drawn for July 24 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Verify your ticket with numbers in the PDF file.

The winning lottery tickets need to be submitted at the Kerala Lottery Department office. Ticket-holders need to show their ID proof to complete the verification. The process usually takes up to a month from the Fifty-Fifty FF-9 lottery result announcement date. The prize money cannot be claimed if the result is not announced within a month.

Lottery is one of the major revenue sources of the Kerala government. Apart from the daily lottery tickets, bumper lottery tickets are also released by the government on the occasion of Onam, Vishu and Christmas. Besides these, there are also summer and monsoon bumper tickets.

Let's take a look at the daily lotteries you can choose from:

Monday: Win-Win lottery

Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi lottery

Wednesday: Akshaya lottery

Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery

Friday: Nirmal lottery

Saturday: Karunya lottery

