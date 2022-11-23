Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery winning numbers out; Check out

Kerala lottery result for 23 November, 2022: Here’s the winning ticket number for Fifty Fifty FF-25, prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

The Kerala Lottery Department released the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery results at 3 pm. The official web domain of the state department, keralalotteryresult.net, published the FF- 25 lottery results. The Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette so that ticket holders can verify the winning numbers before submitting their claim.

The first-place winner will receive Rs 1 crore, while the runners-up and third-place finishers will each receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 in total. Participants should be advised that the Fifty Fifty prize money will be subject to a lottery tax deduction of 30% and an agent lottery commission of 10%.

Check out the winning numbers here

1st prize: Rs 1 crore: FJ 446530

2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh: FC 533822

3rd prize: Rs 5,000: 2114 7977 2102 7408 2793 0293 4298 8472 9862 0511 4398 0753 1509 7272 7559 9303 0852 5410.

4th prize: Rs 2,000: 0643 1540 1599 4830 5135 5532 6397 6933 7021 7273 8818 9918

5th prize: Rs 1,000: 0195 0655 0688 2083 2453 2690 3264 3367 3920 4119 4574 4746 5033 6037 6818 6977 7341 7497 8019 8163 8385 8475 9066 9191

How to check lottery prize number?

Step 1: Visit the keralalotteryresult.net website of the lottery division.

Step 2: On the home page, look for the link titled "Fifty Fifty FF-25 Lottery Draw Results."

Step 3: Open the link to the results of the FF-25 lottery.

How can one collect the FF-25 prize?

The winning ticket numbers for the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery winners must correspond with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the Kerala Department's official website. Within one month of the results being announced, the winners must present their FF-25 tickets to the state lottery office in order to receive their prize.

