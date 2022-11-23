Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery winning numbers out; Check out

    Kerala lottery result for 23 November, 2022: Here’s the winning ticket number for Fifty Fifty FF-25, prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 25 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    The Kerala Lottery Department released the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery results at 3 pm. The official web domain of the state department, keralalotteryresult.net, published the FF- 25 lottery results.  The Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery draw was held at the Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette so that ticket holders can verify the winning numbers before submitting their claim.

    The first-place winner will receive Rs 1 crore, while the runners-up and third-place finishers will each receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 in total. Participants should be advised that the Fifty Fifty prize money will be subject to a lottery tax deduction of 30% and an agent lottery commission of 10%.

    Also Read | Kerala lottery result 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-340 winning numbers announced; Check here

    Check out the winning numbers here

    1st prize: Rs 1 crore: FJ 446530

    2nd prize: Rs 10 lakh: FC 533822

    3rd prize: Rs 5,000: 2114  7977  2102  7408  2793  0293  4298  8472  9862  0511  4398  0753  1509  7272  7559  9303  0852  5410.

    4th prize: Rs 2,000:  0643 1540 1599 4830 5135 5532 6397 6933 7021 7273 8818 9918

    5th prize: Rs 1,000:  0195 0655 0688 2083 2453 2690 3264 3367 3920 4119 4574 4746 5033 6037 6818 6977 7341 7497 8019 8163 8385 8475 9066 9191

    How to check lottery prize number?
    Step 1: Visit the keralalotteryresult.net website of the lottery division.
    Step 2: On the home page, look for the link titled "Fifty Fifty FF-25 Lottery Draw Results."
    Step 3: Open the link to the results of the FF-25 lottery.

    Also Read | 'He tried to kill me': Shraddha Walker told cops in 2020 complaint against Aaftab Poonawala

    How can one collect the FF-25 prize?

    The winning ticket numbers for the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery winners must correspond with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the Kerala Department's official website. Within one month of the results being announced, the winners must present their FF-25 tickets to the state lottery office in order to receive their prize.

    Also read: MP boy diagnosed with rare 'werewolf syndrome'; Know about the disease with no cure

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
