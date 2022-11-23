Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'He tried to kill me': Shraddha Walker told cops in 2020 complaint against Aaftab Poonawala

    "It's been 6 months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me," Shraddha wrote in the letter dated November 23, 2020.

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing investigation in the Shraddha Walker murder case, a 2020 complaint filed by Shraddha against Aaftab Amin Poonawala has now come to the fore. In the letter, Shraddha described how Aaftab threatened to her cut her in pieces and throw her away, the way Shraddha Walker was actually murdered on May 18 this year.

    In a letter that was allegedly written by Shraddha, read, "Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares me and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away."

    "It's been 6 months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me," Shraddha wrote in the letter dated November 23, 2020.

    It is reportedly said that the letter has been shared by Shraddha's neighbour in Vasai with whom the victim had gone to file the complaint, news agency ANI reported. It also said that the Maharashtra Police confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

    In the letter, Shraddha also mentioned the involvement of Aaftab's family as she wrote they were aware that Aaftab used to hit her.

    "His parents are aware that he bears me and that he tried to kill me. They also know about us living together and they visit on weekends. I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family," the letter read.

    "Henceforth I am not willing to live with him. So any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere," the letter added.

    Earlier this month, Shraddha's former colleague, Karan revealed that a complaint was filed by Shraddha against Aaftab but Shraddha did not proceed further after Aaftab's parents promised her that Aaftab would move out of the house.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
