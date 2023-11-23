Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: First Prize is Rs 20 crore; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year BR-95: The cost of the lottery ticket is Rs 400 and the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore. In the previous year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore.

    Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: 1st Prize is Rs 20 crore; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. Interestingly, this year's Christman bumper will create 22 crorepatis. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore while the next 20 winners will get Rs 1 crore each. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore.

    There are ten series of tickets available. As a consolation reward, ticket holders in other series with the same nine digits as the winning ticket for the top prize will get Rs 1 lakh.

    There will be 30 third prize winners getting Rs 10 lakh each (three from each series) and 20 fourth prize winners receiving Rs 3 lakh each ( two winners from each series) and  Fifth Prize of Rs.2 Lakhs to 20 ( A total of forty lakhs – two prizes in each series) and bumper offers Rs 400 for the last four digits of the tickets.

    The cost of Christmas New Year BR-95 is Rs 312.50 and with an addition of 28 per cent of GST, the total amount is Rs 400 per ticket. Agents will be given an incentive of Rs 1 per ticket after the draw based on ticket sales. The Lottery Department informed that special incentives of Rs 35,000 will be given to the agents who sell the most tickets and Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to the second and third highest purchasers respectively. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'pickpocket' jibe at PM Modi AJR

    Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'pickpocket' jibe at PM Modi

    Jammu and Kashmir: Another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter, total 5 Army personnel martyred AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter, total 5 Army personnel martyred

    Kerala health department urges caution against diseases amid continuous heavy rainfall anr

    Kerala Health Department cautions against dengue, rat fever cases amid heavy rainfall

    Tamil Nadu teacher booked of discrimination against Muslim students for wearing Hijab, eating beef vkp

    Tamil Nadu teacher booked of discrimination against Muslim students for wearing Hijab, eating beef

    Team India won all matches except final attended by 'sinners': CM Mamata Banerjee's dig at PM Modi AJR

    Team India won all matches except final attended by 'sinners': CM Mamata Banerjee's dig at PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    cricket CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of IPL 2024 to 'manage workload and fitness' osf

    CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of IPL 2024 to 'manage workload and fitness'

    Dhootha trailer OUT: Naga Chaitanya takes center stage as journalist; set to uncover mind-bending mystery SHG

    'Dhootha' trailer OUT: Naga Chaitanya takes center stage as journalist; set to uncover mind-bending mystery

    cricket Ian Botham turns 68: 10 inspiring quotes by the cricket legend osf

    Ian Botham turns 68: 10 inspiring quotes by the cricket legend

    Bill Gates believes 3-day work week possible with artificial intelligence gcw

    Bill Gates believes 3-day work week possible with artificial intelligence

    6 vegetables to avoid during menstruation RKK

    6 vegetables to avoid during menstruation

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon