Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: First Prize is Rs 20 crore; Check details

Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year BR-95: The cost of the lottery ticket is Rs 400 and the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore. In the previous year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. Interestingly, this year's Christman bumper will create 22 crorepatis. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore while the next 20 winners will get Rs 1 crore each. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore.

There are ten series of tickets available. As a consolation reward, ticket holders in other series with the same nine digits as the winning ticket for the top prize will get Rs 1 lakh.

There will be 30 third prize winners getting Rs 10 lakh each (three from each series) and 20 fourth prize winners receiving Rs 3 lakh each ( two winners from each series) and Fifth Prize of Rs.2 Lakhs to 20 ( A total of forty lakhs – two prizes in each series) and bumper offers Rs 400 for the last four digits of the tickets.

The cost of Christmas New Year BR-95 is Rs 312.50 and with an addition of 28 per cent of GST, the total amount is Rs 400 per ticket. Agents will be given an incentive of Rs 1 per ticket after the draw based on ticket sales. The Lottery Department informed that special incentives of Rs 35,000 will be given to the agents who sell the most tickets and Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to the second and third highest purchasers respectively.

