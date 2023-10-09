Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty in controversy for 'intervening' and securing job for DYFI member

    Minister V Sivankutty is said to have continuously insisted on appointing Surya Heman as Publicity Assistant at the Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE). The Finance Department which initially refused the move, finally validated the appointment after the insistence of the Minister. 

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: An appointment controversy has recently surfaced in the state's labour department. It is alleged that Labour Minister V Sivankutty intervened and illegally appointed DYFI leader in his own department. The Minister is said to have continuously insisted on appointing Surya Heman as Publicity Assistant at the Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE). The Finance Department which initially refused the move, finally validated the appointment after the insistence of the Minister. 

    Surya Heman came as a daily wager on January 4, 2021, at KILE in Thiruvananthapuram, which aims to study, research and train in the field of employment. After a year of completion, the contract turned into an appointment. Two and a half months later, the Executive Director of KILE wrote to the Department of Labor seeking validation of the appointment. However, the department stated that no action can be taken without the prior permission of the government. After the minister's office intervened, the application reached the finance department. On July 7, the finance department again replied that the action could not be validated and that Surya Heman should be dismissed.

    Many letters are received by the Finance Department, according to Minister V Sivankutty, who told Asianet News that we can only comment on Surya Heman's appointment after we have checked it. The Employment Exchange is the preferred method of appointment for temporary workers, according to the rule. The confirmation of Surya Heman's appointment came with a warning not to break this rule again. The salary for the position of publicity assistant is Rs 29,535. The appointment is solely temporary and on a contract basis, according to the KILE Chairman.

