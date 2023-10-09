Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

    Heavy rain will continue in the state today(October 9). A yellow alert has been declared in 3 districts, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, today.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain will continue in the state today(October 9). The India Meteorological Department has stated that the rainfall will first occur in North Kerala. A yellow alert has been declared in 3 districts, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, today.

    Meanwhile, a high wave warning has also been issued for the coastal areas of Kerala. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Centre has informed that there is a possibility of high waves of 0.6 to 1.5 metres in the coastal areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu until 11.30 p.m. today. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious.

    Rainfall forecast for next 4 days

    The India Meteorological Department has announced a yellow alert in various districts.
    09-10-2023: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
    10-10-2023: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur
    11-10-2023: Ernakulam, Idukki
    12-10-2023: Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts

    There is a chance of heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours in isolated areas

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of high waves of 0.6 to 1.5 metres along the Kerala coast and the south Tamil Nadu coast until 11.30 p.m. on October 9, 2023.

    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbour. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
