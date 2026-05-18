A viral 1984 Maruti 800 purchase bill has surprised social media users, showing the car cost just ₹60,000 on-road. The post has sparked nostalgia and debate, with users comparing past and present car prices and questioning its authenticity.

A decades-old car purchase bill has gone viral on social media, leaving users amazed at how affordable vehicles once were in India. The bill, allegedly from 1984, shows the purchase of a Maruti 800 at a time when owning a car was considered a major milestone for middle-class families. The post has triggered nostalgia, curiosity, and also a debate over its authenticity.

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Viral Instagram Post Shows 1984 Maruti 800 Purchase

An Instagram account named ‘namma_mysuru1994’ shared a receipt dated July 12, 1984. According to the bill, a buyer named Sham Rao from Bagan village in Madhya Pradesh purchased a Maruti 800 at an ex-showroom price of ₹47,500. Including insurance, taxes and other charges, the total on-road price came to around ₹60,000.

From ₹60,000 Then To Modern-Day Comparisons

Social media users were surprised by the figures, noting that ₹60,000 in 1984 would be equivalent to nearly ₹5–6 lakh today. At that time, the Maruti 800 was considered a status symbol and played a key role in shaping India’s car market, despite being a basic model without features such as air conditioning.

Then Vs Now: Rising Cost Of Entry-Level Cars

Today, entry-level cars from manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors cost between ₹4.5 lakh and ₹5.5 lakh, marking a significant increase over the decades. Users also pointed out that even a budget electric scooter or a high-end smartphone can now cost close to or more than the inflation-adjusted price of the old car.

Nostalgia And Doubts Over Authenticity

While many users expressed nostalgia over how affordable life once was, others questioned the authenticity of the viral bill. Some comments pointed to inconsistencies in the font and chassis details, suggesting it could be an AI-generated image. However, the original poster has not issued any clarification so far.