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Agra Murder: Wife and Lover Kill Husband, QR Code Clue Helps Police Crack the Case in 24 Hours
In Agra, a man was murdered by his wife and her lover, who tried to burn the body to hide evidence. A QR code on a liquor bottle led police to CCTV footage, helping solve the case within 24 hours.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
This shocking case from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, will leave you stunned. A half-burnt body, a wife's affair, and a conspiracy with her lover. But who would have thought a small QR code on a liquor bottle could solve a murder? The Agra police cracked this entire case in just 24 hours. Here's how they did it.
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So what exactly happened? On April 1st, a man named Lokendra suddenly went missing. A short while later, people found his half-burnt body on the roadside. The case seemed like a total mystery at first. But when his family identified the body and his brother filed a complaint, suspicion immediately fell on Lokendra's wife and her alleged lover. The police took the matter seriously, formed 5 teams, and started investigating from all angles.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
How did a QR code on a liquor bottle become the biggest clue? During the investigation, police found an empty liquor bottle at the crime scene. Usually, such things are overlooked. But this time, the QR code on it changed the whole story. The police scanned the code and it led them straight to the liquor shop from where it was purchased. They then checked the shop's CCTV footage, and that's where the case took a major turn.
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What did the CCTV footage show? It clearly showed the victim, Lokendra, arriving at the shop with two other men, Mahesh and Dharamveer. This was the breakthrough clue. The police immediately took the men into custody and questioned them strictly. The truth that came out during the interrogation shocked everyone.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
The investigation revealed that Lokendra's wife was having an affair with Mahesh. When Lokendra found out about their relationship, he opposed it and even told his family and neighbours. But the two continued to meet secretly. Finally, the wife and her lover decided to get Lokendra out of their way for good. Mahesh roped in his friend, Dharamveer, for the plan. They used the excuse of drinking together to lure Lokendra to a secluded field.
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While drinking in the field, Mahesh and Dharamveer strangled Lokendra to death. To destroy the evidence, they set his body on fire. But the criminals made one small mistake—leaving that liquor bottle behind. The QR code, CCTV footage, and swift police action exposed the entire plot within 24 hours. The police also got help identifying the body from a tattoo on it.
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