5 6 Image Credit : ChatGPT

The investigation revealed that Lokendra's wife was having an affair with Mahesh. When Lokendra found out about their relationship, he opposed it and even told his family and neighbours. But the two continued to meet secretly. Finally, the wife and her lover decided to get Lokendra out of their way for good. Mahesh roped in his friend, Dharamveer, for the plan. They used the excuse of drinking together to lure Lokendra to a secluded field.