Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad

    A husband is in police custody for killing his wife in Wayanad. The police said that the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report. 

    Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Wayanad: A woman died after being beaten by her husband in Wayanad on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Ammini. Her husband, Babu, is in police custody. The incident took place at 2.30 am this morning. Babu called his son Biju and said that his mother was not feeling well. When the son arrived, he saw his mother lying dead.

    Also read:Kerala: Case filed for forgery in Youth Congress Organisational election

    Babu told his son that his mother was not feeling well and that he should come as soon as possible and take her to the hospital. Biju came home to see his mother. The police clarified that there was a fight between Ammini and Babu last night. The neighbors and locals said that they heard noise from the house. The Pulpally police inspector, A. Ananathakrisnan, SI R Manoj, has started an investigation. The body was sent for a post-mortem. The forensic team also inspected the spot. The police said that the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report. 

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered for ragging a first-year student at Neyyantikkara Polytechnic College. The incident took place on November 14. Anoop, a first-year student, was assaulted by 20 senior students.

    Anoop was trampled and seriously injured in his private parts. He is currently undergoing treatment at an Ayurveda Hospital. Senior students including Ebin, Adityan, Anandu, and Kiran were suspended from the college following the incident. 

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity vkp

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM vkp

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Know the features of luxury bus provided to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Know the features of luxury bus provided to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenges CM Siddaramaiah over police category listing controversy vkp

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenges CM Siddaramaiah over police category listing controversy

    Karnataka: Woman from Bengaluru files cheating complaint against Bellary BJP MP Devendrappa's son, Ranganath vkp

    Karnataka: Woman from Bengaluru files cheating complaint against Bellary BJP MP Devendrappa’s son, Ranganath

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity vkp

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity

    Tiger 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; read details RBA

    Tiger 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; read details

    Sam Bahadur FIRST Review Out: Is Vicky Kaushal's film on Marshal Sam Manekshaw worth watching? Read this RBA

    Sam Bahadur FIRST Review Out: Is Vicky Kaushal's film on Marshal Sam Manekshaw worth watching? Read this

    Katrina Kaif's exclusive insights: Zoya's strength in potential showdown with Rubai ATG

    Katrina Kaif's exclusive insights: Zoya's strength in potential showdown with Rubai

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM vkp

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon