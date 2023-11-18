Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad

A husband is in police custody for killing his wife in Wayanad. The police said that the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report.

Wayanad: A woman died after being beaten by her husband in Wayanad on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Ammini. Her husband, Babu, is in police custody. The incident took place at 2.30 am this morning. Babu called his son Biju and said that his mother was not feeling well. When the son arrived, he saw his mother lying dead.

Babu told his son that his mother was not feeling well and that he should come as soon as possible and take her to the hospital. Biju came home to see his mother. The police clarified that there was a fight between Ammini and Babu last night. The neighbors and locals said that they heard noise from the house. The Pulpally police inspector, A. Ananathakrisnan, SI R Manoj, has started an investigation. The body was sent for a post-mortem. The forensic team also inspected the spot. The police said that the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered for ragging a first-year student at Neyyantikkara Polytechnic College. The incident took place on November 14. Anoop, a first-year student, was assaulted by 20 senior students.

Anoop was trampled and seriously injured in his private parts. He is currently undergoing treatment at an Ayurveda Hospital. Senior students including Ebin, Adityan, Anandu, and Kiran were suspended from the college following the incident.