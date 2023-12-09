Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Holiday declared for educational institutions of Idukki district on December 12

    The district collector has declared a local holiday in the wards of Idukki where by-elections will be held on December 12. Holidays in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts where by-elections are to be held were announced yesterday.

    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Idukki:  The district collector has declared a local holiday in the wards of Idukki where by-elections will be held on December 12. The by-elections will be held in Ward 10 of Udumbanchola Panchayat and Ward 07 of Karinkunnam Gram Panchayat in the district. All government institutions and educational institutions in the wards will be shut down on that day. The collector also ordered to observe a dry day in these wards from 6 pm on December 10 till December 13, the day of the counting of votes.

    Holidays in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts where by-elections are to be held were announced yesterday.

    Kollam: All educational institutions, government, semi-government, and public sector institutions in the wards of Kadathur East (Ward 18), Poruvazhi Gram Panchayat (Ward 15), Vilangara (Ward 20) Ummannoor Gram Panchayat, Kottamkara Gram Panchayat Ward (Ward 08) will be closed on December 12. The government establishments where polling stations are functioning will also be closed on December 11 and 12.

    Thiruvananthapuram: All educational institutions, government, semi-government, and public sector institutions in the Manambur ward of Aruvikkara gram panchayat will be shut down on December 12. There will be a local holiday for establishments operating polling stations on December 12 and establishments operating counting center on December 13

    Alappuzha: Holiday on December 12 for all educational institutions, government and semi-government institutions under Kayamkulam Municipal Council-32-Factory Ward, Chengannur Block Panchayat-01-Thiruvantur Division (Thiruvantur Gram Panchayat 01 to 08 Wards). Educational institutions and operating polling stations including Angels Arc School of Kayamkulam Municipality, Kallummoodu Kayamkulam, Hindu UPS Iramallikara of Thiruvanvandoor Gram Panchayat, Govt HSS Thiruvanvandoor, Govt LPS Nannad, Govt UPS Mazhukeer, Govt.UPS Kunnumpuram has also declared a holiday on December 11 and 12. 

    Kottayam: All educational institutions in Kuttimaramparambu Ward of Erattupetta Municipality, Anakallu and Koottickal Divisions of Kanjirapalli Block Panchayat (wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 23 of Kanjirappally Gram Panchayat, wards 16, 17 of Parathot Gram Panchayat and wards two to 13 of Kootikal Gram Panchayat), Areekara Ward of Veliyannur Gram Panchayat, Talanad Gram Panchayat has been declared holiday on December 12. The District Collector also declared holidays on December 11 and 12 for schools used as polling stations.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
