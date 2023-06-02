Kerala girl drugged, sexually abused at multiple locations, dumped in Thamarassery pass

A college student was found dumped at the Thamarassery churam (pass) in a drugged state on Thursday evening. According to the victim's statement, she was sexually abused in multiple locations.

Kozhikode: A female college student was allegedly drugged and raped before being abandoned in a mountain pass in Kozhikode district of Kerala, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported from Thamarassery in the northern district of the state on May 30, and an accused in the case has been identified, they added. Following the recording of the victim's statement, police stated that a thorough investigation has been opened. They claimed the suspect would be apprehended quickly, and the investigation is also checking to see whether there are any further persons involved.

The woman, a first-year graduate student, was allegedly abandoned in a curve of the Thamarassery churam (mountain pass) that connects the realms of Wayanad to Kozhikode after being drugged and raped, they said.

The woman, who was staying as a paying guest close to her college within the Thamarassery police station area, had departed for her home on May 30, according to the police.

The family members reported her missing to the police after she failed to return home. The woman called her relatives while the investigation was underway, and they came to her rescue.

According to the victim's statement, she was sexually abused in multiple locations. She was later sent away with her parents after a medical examination.

(With inputs from PTI)

