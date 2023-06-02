Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shivaji Maharaj established 'swarajya', his life is a source of inspiration: PM Modi

    In his video message that was played at the state-level function being held atop the Raigad fort in Maharashtra to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha warrior king, the PM also said that Shivaji Maharaj epitomised courage and he possessed sharp administrative skills. 

    Shivaji Maharaj established 'swarajya', his life is a source of inspiration: PM Modi
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a source of inspiration, and the work done by him continues to be relevant even today as the welfare of the people was the basic principle of his administration. 

    In his video message that was played at the state-level function being held atop the Raigad fort in Maharashtra to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha warrior king, the PM also said that Shivaji Maharaj epitomised courage and he possessed sharp administrative skills. 

    "Welfare of the state and its people was the basic principle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rule. The 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a source of energy and inspiration. His coronation is an important chapter of India's history," PM Modi said.

    "A leader should keep his people motivated and confident. Shivaji Maharaj removed the mindset of slavery from people. He not only fought against the invaders, but also instilled confidence among people that establishing 'swarajya' (self-rule) was possible,' he said. 

    And he not only established 'swarajya', but also implemented 'sushasan' (good governance), the prime minister added. 

    "Shivaji Maharaj's administrative and defence acumen was sharp. He was known for his bravery and administrative skills...His life and work are relevant even today and continue to inspire us. The vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' encompasses the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj," he said. 

    The manner in which he expanded his navy and built sea forts is inspiring, the PM said, adding, "We changed the navy ensign and freed the navy from the times of slavery. The new ensign incorporated the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,' the PM noted. 

    The new naval insignia incorporates the royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj replacing the Saint George's cross that featured on the naval flag. 

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mysterious underground sounds recurring in Kerala hamlet; experts called in to inspect site

    Mysterious underground sounds recurring in Kerala hamlet; experts called in to inspect site

    Woman IAF officer duped of Rs 23 lakh by cyber fraudster in Lucknow fake matrimonial site anr

    Woman IAF officer duped of Rs 23 lakh by cyber fraudster in Lucknow

    Wrestlers Vs WFI: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh postpones Jan Chetna Maharally

    Wrestlers Vs WFI: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh suspends June 5 'Maharally'

    Psammophile The word Indian origin Dev Shah spelt to win 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

    Psammophile: The word Indian origin Dev Shah spelt to win coveted prize; he is just 14 (WATCH)

    55 Saudi naval cadets are receiving sea training in India

    55 Saudi naval cadets are receiving sea training in India (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Saudi Arabia makes profession test mandatory for approving certain employment visas anr

    Saudi Arabia makes profession test mandatory for approving certain employment visas

    India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings, says ECB CEO on ICC's proposed revenue model watch snt

    India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings, says ECB CEO on ICC's proposed revenue model - WATCH

    Mysterious underground sounds recurring in Kerala hamlet; experts called in to inspect site

    Mysterious underground sounds recurring in Kerala hamlet; experts called in to inspect site

    Woman IAF officer duped of Rs 23 lakh by cyber fraudster in Lucknow fake matrimonial site anr

    Woman IAF officer duped of Rs 23 lakh by cyber fraudster in Lucknow

    1920 Horrors of the Heart trailer OUT: Witness Avika Gor, Barkha Bisht's scary horror vendetta vma

    1920 Horrors of the Heart trailer OUT: Witness Avika Gor, Barkha Bisht's scary horror vendetta

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon