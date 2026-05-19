A father from Chittilanchery in Palakkad, who was attacked by his own son, has died. The fight started after the father scolded his daughter. The son, Sunil, who is already in remand for attempted murder, had attacked his father, Muthu, with a pickaxe.

Palakkad: A father who was undergoing treatment for injuries after being attacked by his son has died. The deceased, identified as Muthu, was 75 years old and a resident of Chittilanchery in Palakkad.

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The incident took place around 11 am on May 13 at their home. According to reports, a heated argument broke out between Muthu and his son Sunil after the father scolded his daughter. The situation quickly escalated into violence, during which Sunil allegedly attacked his father with a pickaxe, causing severe injuries.

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Following the attack, Muthu was rushed to Thrissur Medical College for emergency treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing care at the hospital.

Police later arrested Sunil in connection with the case. He has been booked on charges of attempted murder and is currently in judicial remand as the investigation continues. Authorities are also looking into the sequence of events that led to the violent confrontation and are recording statements from family members and neighbours.The incident has shocked the local community, raising concerns about rising domestic violence cases and the tragic consequences of family disputes turning violent.

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