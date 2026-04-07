A 64-year-old man in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested for stabbing his son’s friend, accusing him of supplying drugs despite warnings. The injured man is hospitalised, and the accused is in custody.

A 64-year-old man in Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested for trying to kill his son's friend. The incident happened during a fight when the father, Satheesh Kumar from Kadakampally, tried to stop his son and his friends from using drugs. The man he attacked is his son's 32-year-old friend, Vijin Victor.

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According to the police, Satheesh Kumar was angry because Vijin kept supplying his son with ganja and liquor, even after he had been warned many times. The argument took place on Saturday evening near the Karikkakom railway bridge. That's when Satheesh Kumar allegedly tried to stab Vijin with a knife.

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Kerala Crime

Vijin Victor was seriously injured and is now undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. The police also mentioned that Vijin has a history, with about five cases against him at the Pettah police station, including one under the KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act). Satheesh Kumar was presented in court and has been remanded to custody.

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