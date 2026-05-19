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Tourist Steels Paneer Kept Outside Dairy In Uttarakhand's Nainital, Viral CCTV Sparks Anger
A CCTV video from Uttarakhand's Nainital has gone viral after three youths were allegedly seen stealing a 10-kilogram paneer bag from outside a dairy shop on Bhimtal-Bhowali road. Traders said the incident harmed the trust locals place in visitors.
CCTV video of paneer theft shocks traders in Bhimtal
A CCTV video from Bhimtal has gone viral after three young men were allegedly seen stealing a 10-kilogram bag of paneer kept outside a dairy shop. The incident has upset local traders and residents during the busy tourist season in Uttarakhand.
According to local reports, the incident took place on May 18 on the Bhimtal-Bhowali road near a petrol pump. A milk dairy owner had kept filled and empty milk crates outside the shop, and a bag containing 10 kilograms of paneer was placed carefully between them.
Shameful! CCTV from Bhimtal, Uttarakhand shows 3 tourists stealing paneer from unattended milk crates outside a shop. Hills where trust meant no locks now ruined by such outsiders. Tourism’s dark side. pic.twitter.com/PcgtCg2Yro
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 19, 2026
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the dairy.
CCTV footage shows youths moving around shop
The viral CCTV footage reportedly shows three young men moving around the dairy area for some time before the alleged theft.
According to traders, the youths first appeared to survey the surroundings and observe the area carefully. After waiting for an opportunity, one of them allegedly quickly picked up the paneer bag and ran away from the spot.
The other two youths were also seen nearby during the incident.
Three tourists were allegedly caught on CCTV stealing paneer from a milk crate kept outside a shop in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand.
The incident, captured on a surveillance camera, reportedly shows the youths looking around cautiously before taking the paneer and fleeing from the spot… pic.twitter.com/Y3AhARQUzz
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 19, 2026
The footage spread rapidly on social media platforms, leading to strong reactions from users and residents.
Traders upset during tourism season
The incident has come at a time when tourism is at its peak in the Nainital district. Thousands of visitors are travelling to hill stations across the state to escape the heat in the plains.
Local traders, as mentioned by Dainik Bhaskar report, said tourism supports the economy of the region and helps many businesses earn income during the season. However, they also expressed disappointment that such incidents damage the image of tourist destinations and affect the trust local people place in visitors.
Many residents in hill towns often leave goods outside shops because of the strong culture of trust in smaller communities. The alleged theft has therefore shocked many people in the area.
Traders submit complaint to police
Following the incident, traders under the leadership of Bhimtal Vyapar Mandal president Pankaj Joshi submitted a written complaint to police.
The traders also handed over CCTV footage and requested authorities to identify the accused and take strict legal action against them.
They demanded that the youths seen in the footage should be traced and arrested quickly.
Police are expected to examine the CCTV video and investigate the matter further.
Social media reactions pour in
The viral footage triggered a flood of reactions online, with many people expressing sadness, anger and disappointment.
One user wrote that stealing paneer from a small hill shop where locals still trust strangers enough to leave goods outside was deeply upsetting. The person added that local residents welcome tourists warmly and often help visitors with kindness.
Another user shared a personal experience from Mukteshwar in 2019, claiming they had once accidentally left a bag containing a laptop and purse on the roadside and later found it untouched at the same place after several hours.
Some users questioned whether the accused were actually tourists, saying the identity of the youths had not yet been officially confirmed.
Others suggested there could be more context to the incident and said investigations should be completed before reaching conclusions.
At the same time, many people criticised the alleged act and said such behaviour harms the reputation of tourism in hill states.
Debate online over trust and tourism
The incident also started a wider online discussion about changing social behaviour in tourist places. Several users said smaller towns and hill regions are known for honesty and trust, where shopkeepers often leave goods outside without fear of theft. They expressed concern that such incidents could slowly damage that culture.
However, some users argued that theft happens everywhere and that hill states should not be portrayed as completely crime-free while other regions are criticised unfairly.
Despite the mixed reactions, most users agreed that CCTV cameras had made it easier to identify such incidents and could help police take action.
Tourism and trust in hill towns
Hill towns across Uttarakhand attract large numbers of tourists every year because of their weather, scenery and peaceful atmosphere.
Local businesses depend heavily on visitors during the tourism season. Shopkeepers and traders often build close relationships with tourists and depend on goodwill and trust.
Because of this, incidents involving theft or disorder often attract strong public attention in smaller tourist towns.
The Bhimtal paneer theft video has now become one such incident, with many residents hoping police action will help restore confidence and discourage similar acts during the busy holiday season.
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