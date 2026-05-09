A shocking case in Kerala’s Adoor saw an auto-rickshaw driver arrested after allegedly drugging and assaulting a woman, with police intensifying the probe following delays in his arrest.

An auto-rickshaw driver in Adoor, Kerala, has been taken into custody for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman, police confirmed on Saturday. The accused, identified as Vinod, a native of Adoor, was arrested after weeks of evading authorities.

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According to investigators, the woman, who lived separately from her husband near Vinod’s residence, frequently hired his auto-rickshaw for travel. Police alleged that in February this year, Vinod offered her juice laced with intoxicants before sexually assaulting her.

Officials further stated that Vinod recorded videos of the victim and repeatedly threatened her with exposure on social media. The harassment reportedly continued for months, with Vinod using the recordings to intimidate her.

Victim’s Complaint Intensified Probe

The situation escalated when Vinod allegedly assaulted the woman during an altercation. Following this incident, she approached the police and lodged a formal complaint last month.

Police revealed that the victim had initially confided in her husband after enduring repeated threats. However, delays in arresting Vinod prompted her to approach the district police chief directly. This intervention led to an intensified investigation and eventual arrest on Friday night.

Investigation And Court Proceedings

Authorities at Adoor police station confirmed that Vinod is currently being interrogated. Efforts are underway to recover digital evidence linked to the case, including the alleged videos used to threaten the victim.

Police added that Vinod will be produced before a court as part of remand proceedings. The arrest has drawn attention to the handling of sexual assault cases and the importance of swift police action in protecting victims.