Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said EPFO has launched mission-mode initiatives, including the 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat' programme, significantly reducing pending litigation and consumer court cases to their lowest ever levels.

EPFO's Drive to Reduce Litigation

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has undertaken focused, mission-mode initiatives to reduce litigation and ensure the timely resolution of pending cases across various legal forums.

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Union Minister Mandaviya said that EPFO launched a dedicated mission-mode drive for the disposal of cases pending before consumer courts. Under the "Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN)" programme, cases were identified in advance and taken up for expedited resolution. As a result, the number of pending consumer cases declined significantly from 4,936 as on 1 April 2024 to 2,646 as on 31 March 2026.

"EPFO is also proactively identifying cases pending before consumer courts and reaching out to citizens through Nidhi Aapke Nikat to facilitate faster grievance redressal," he added

Mansukh Mandaviya further added that the overall pendency of litigation cases has reduced from 31,036 cases as on 1 April 2025 to 27,639 cases as on 1 April 2026, reflecting a reduction of 3,397 cases. This marks the lowest ever level of litigation pendency in EPFO.

"Special emphasis was also placed on reducing long-pending cases. Consequently, the number of cases pending for more than 10 years declined from 8,539 to 4,665, registering a reduction of 3,874 cases, or nearly 45.4 per cent," the Minister added

Special Campaign for CGIT Cases

In another important initiative to reduce litigation, EPFO conducted a nationwide Special Campaign during February-March 2026 for cases pending before Central Government Industrial Tribunals (CGITs). The campaign focused on disputes relating to interest payable by employers on delayed remittances under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. Zone-wise Nodal Officers were appointed to coordinate with stakeholders and various CGITs. This initiative resulted in the disposal of 353 appeals, while efforts are continuing for the expeditious disposal of another 650 related cases.

EPFO to Launch WhatsApp Service

Labour and Employment Minister Mandaviya also said that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to use the WhatsApp platform with the objective of enhancing outreach and streamlining member services.

"The major reasons for using the WhatsApp channel for communications include that most mobile users already use WhatsApp for their communication. Members can simply type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number, which is verified by a green Tick mark for safety and assurance, to initiate the conversation with EPFO. They can also choose to receive messages from EPFO on their mobile number registered with EPFO," he added

Mandaviya further added that all communication will be through local/vernacular language, enabling greater comfort for members to engage with EPFO in their language. 24/7 access - Automated systems can handle repetitive queries round the clock. (ANI)