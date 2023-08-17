Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Electrocuted monkey brought back to life after 41 days of treatment in Thrissur

    A monkey was electrocuted from an 11 KV line in Erumapetty. The monkey has revived its health after 41 days of treatment at Machad Veterinary Clinic in Thrissur.

    Kerala: Electrocuted monkey brought back to life after 41 days of treatment in Thrissur
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Thrissur: The forest department was able to save a monkey who had been electrocuted from an 11 KV line in Erumapetty after 41 days of intensive treatment. The monkey was treated at Machad Veterinary Clinic by a group under the direction of Dr. Ashok, Forest Department Veterinary Officer. The monkey was released into the forest after recuperating.

    Also read: Kerala: Children turn into Asianet News reporting crew to cover school elections

    The monkey was electrocuted on July 6 in Erumapetty. The electric shock had amputated his arm and leg. After receiving treatment for 41 days, the monkey who was in serious condition made a full recovery. Dr. Ashok, the veterinarian, claimed that when he initially saw the monkey, he didn't think it had any hope of survival. The administration of sedation revealed a severe head injury. The monkey's eyes were shut.

    First-phase treatments included homeopathic medications as well as eye treatment. It finally began to eat after a week. The monkey was then moved to a different cage after it started to eat. Later, various treatments were administered. After regaining health, the monkey was recently let out in the wild. The doctor added that if the other monkeys do not allow the monkey to join the group, the aim is to safeguard it by bringing it back. The workers at the forest department are ecstatic when the monkey, who had injuries all over its body, made a full recovery.

    Also read: Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT on August 23

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
