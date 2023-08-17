Kerala: Children turn into Asianet News reporting crew to cover school elections

SHIR UP Kareettipparambe school in Koduvally: To broadcast their voting procedure, they also made a prototype of digital satellite news gathering unit (DSNG) van. The use of the Asianet News logo on their van is what stands out most.

Kozhikode: In Kerala, elections take place often in schools. Participants in the elections include both students and teachers. In one such instance, the parliament election procedure at the SHIR UP Kareettipparambe school in Koduvally, Kozhikode, went viral. It is fascinating to note that some of the students became journalists and reporters to cover the school election.

Now, how was a DSNG vehicle created? They demonstrated their creativity by fitting the school bus with an umbrella. The concept, according to the teachers, was developed as a result of ideas for this year's school elections. Additionally, the purpose of it was to educate kids about general elections.

When this came to light, the Asianet News Kozhikode Bureau planned a surprise for the students. The original DSNG of Asianet News arrived and joined the one that the school had created.

The kids were excited to see a DSNG vehicle in person for the first time. "Children are only starting their lives at this point. Asianet News was the first news outlet that sprang to mind when they were creating a prototype of the news broadcast. We arrived with the goal of returning their joy and energy. This is also helpful feedback for Asianet News," said Shahjahan Kaliyath, regional editor for Kozhikode. Anyways, this school, the students, and their coverage of the election have gone viral on social media.

On Independence Day, many media persons, cameramen, and technicians arrived at the school, including Asianet News Regional Editor Shahjahan Kaliyath, CR Rajesh, PL Kiran, Krishnendu, and many others. For children, it was like icing on the cake. The Asianet News crew paid the children a visit and distributed sweets to them. The original DSNG vehicle made children pleased to see it. Children learned about the system by asking questions as they boarded the vehicle and took pictures.

