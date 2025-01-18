Arvind Kejriwal's car attacked with stones by BJP goons, claims AAP, releases video (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released a video on X (formerly Twitter) and alleged that party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was attacked during his door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

First Published Jan 18, 2025, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released a video on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was attacked during his door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. AAP claimed that stones and bricks were thrown at Kejriwal’s car in a bid to hurt him during the campaign.

AAP released a video purportedly showing the incident, claiming that a brick can be seen landing on Kejriwal’s vehicle. The video also shows individuals waving black flags near the convoy, which AAP claims were part of a deliberate attempt to disrupt the campaign.

"Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal. While BJP candidate Pravesh Verma was campaigning, goons of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign," AAP wrote on X.

"BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," it added.

BJP hits back

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged that Kejriwal's car caused injury to a BJP worker during the campaign. Speaking to reporters, Verma said, "The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker has broken, and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health. This is very shameful."

AAP is yet to respond to these allegations, but tensions between the two parties are escalating as the campaign for the New Delhi assembly seat intensifies.

Voting for the Delhi assembly election will take place on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8. BJP and the Congress are battling to stop the AAP from coming to power for the third straight term.

