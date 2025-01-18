Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women’s team sets up title clash with Nepal after SF win vs South Africa

The Indian women's team led by Priyanka Ingle is on unbeaten run, winning five successive matches on the trot, including the quarterfinal against Bangladesh in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian womens team sets up title clash with Nepal after SF win vs South Africa hrd
The unstoppable Indian women’s team continued their dream run as they made it to the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after defeating South Africa in the semifinal at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The Priyanka Ingle-led side is on unbeaten run, winning five successive matches on the trot, including the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. 

After winning the toss, India decided to opt for attacking against South Africa in the opening turn. There were spirited fights from both sides, giving spectators at the stadium a hope of a thrilling performance. The Priyanka Ingle-led side’s decision to go for defending seemed to have backfired a little as the South African side managed to gain a crucial points, thanks to India’s defensive lapses. Though the visitors couldn’t manage to capture all of the hosts’ defenders, they managed to take a 5-point, with a score read 10-5. 

If determination is in the blood then it would definitely be the Indian women’s team as they managed to come back once they assumed their attacking in Turn 2. Indian attackers displayed what they were capable of, giving South Africa defenders a tough time with their agility and moves. At the end of first half,  Indian women’s team took a 23-point lead over South Africa in the 2nd turn, with the score read 33-10. 

Then came Turn 3, beginning of the second half, where South Africa attackers needed to put their best foot forward in order to put pressure on Indian defenders. However, the Indian defense side quickly managed to correct the lapses as the visiting side failed to create any significant scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, during India’s defense in Turn 3, one of the defenders suffered an injury to her ankle and she was immediately taken away from the mat. At the turn of 3, South Africa managed to gain additional six points to their total of 16, giving India 20-point lead over the visitors, with a score read 36-16. 

In the final turn, India resumed their attacking and they went all out to capture each and every defender of the South African side. South Africa defenders were unable to resist themselves from constant attack by India. In the second half of the semifinal clash, India’s 20-point lead blossomed to a 50-point lead over South Africa as the score read 66-16. Also, for the first time in the tournament, the Indian women’s team failed to gain 100 points or more in the match. 

In the first semifinal of the women’s category, Nepal completely steamrolled the weak Ugandan side as they entered the final, winning by 71 points, with a score read 89-18. Nepal attackers and defenders had put up an exemplary performance and didn’t give any room for Uganda to make a comeback.

Indian women’s team will be aiming to become the first Kho Kho World Cup champions when they take on Nepal in the title clash at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, January 19. 

