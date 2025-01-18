UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP

Moradabad police acted swiftly to rescue a 22-year-old woman, the daughter of a former councillor, after her cry for help on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) captured attention.

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

 

Moradabad police acted swiftly to rescue a 22-year-old woman, the daughter of a former councillor, after her cry for help on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) captured attention. The woman alleged that her family had confined her against her will. In her post, she tagged the chief minister, director general of police (DGP), and additional director general of police (ADG), pleading for immediate intervention.

The young woman, a resident of Agwanpur in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad, accused her three brothers of forcibly detaining her at their home. Following her rescue, she lodged a formal complaint against them.

The woman disclosed her plans to marry a 24-year-old man from the Pakbara area. Their relationship, however, sparked disapproval within her family. "When my family found out about my intention to marry him, they confined me to the house," she alleged in her complaint.

Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Saxena said, "We received information through a social media post about the 22-year-old woman being held captive. Upon speaking with her, the woman denied being held hostage but said she was threatened by her brothers. She also confirmed that she was an adult."

Also read: Maharashtra: 77-year-old woman forced to drink urine, eat dog excreta, thrashed on suspicion of black magic

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal's car attacked by BJP goons, claims AAP, releases video (WATCH) shk

Arvind Kejriwal's car attacked with stones by BJP goons, claims AAP, releases video (WATCH)

Kashmiri Pandits hope to return, despite years of displacement: Survey vkp

Kashmiri Pandits hope to return, despite years of displacement: Survey

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect detained by Mumbai police in Madhya Pradesh two days after the attack anr

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect detained by Mumbai police in Madhya Pradesh two days after the attack

Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur anr

Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur

13 km in 13 mins across 13 stations: Hyderabad Metro facilitates 'Green corridor' for heart transplant vkp

13 km in 13 mins across 13 stations: Hyderabad Metro facilitates 'Green corridor' for heart transplant

Recent Stories

He has exceptional ODI record: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from Indias Champions Trophy 2025 squad

‘He has exceptional ODI record’: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim Kardashian and family show some DRAMA (WATCH) RBA

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim and her family show some DRAMA

8th Pay Commission: Central govt peon earnings might outpace IT salaries AJR

8th Pay Commission: Central govt peon earnings might outpace IT salaries

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacers back injury hrd

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacer's back injury

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Video Icon
WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

Video Icon
TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

Video Icon
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Video Icon