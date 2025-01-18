UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP

Moradabad police acted swiftly to rescue a 22-year-old woman, the daughter of a former councillor, after her cry for help on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) captured attention.

Moradabad police acted swiftly to rescue a 22-year-old woman, the daughter of a former councillor, after her cry for help on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) captured attention. The woman alleged that her family had confined her against her will. In her post, she tagged the chief minister, director general of police (DGP), and additional director general of police (ADG), pleading for immediate intervention.

The young woman, a resident of Agwanpur in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad, accused her three brothers of forcibly detaining her at their home. Following her rescue, she lodged a formal complaint against them.

The woman disclosed her plans to marry a 24-year-old man from the Pakbara area. Their relationship, however, sparked disapproval within her family. "When my family found out about my intention to marry him, they confined me to the house," she alleged in her complaint.

Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Saxena said, "We received information through a social media post about the 22-year-old woman being held captive. Upon speaking with her, the woman denied being held hostage but said she was threatened by her brothers. She also confirmed that she was an adult."

