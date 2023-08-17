Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT on August 23

    As part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise last year, the NCERT, citing "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons, dropped certain portions from the course.

    Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus deleted by NCERT in August anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government on Wednesday said that it will release additional textbooks for standards 11 and 12 with the syllabus that was removed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The announcement was made by State General Education Minister V Sivankutty and said that the additional textbooks will be released on August 23. 

    Also read: Kerala set to restore syllabus deleted from school textbooks

    The Minister said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the textbooks at the Government HSS for Girls, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram. The minister stated that Kerala will not be impacted by the NCERT's removal of topics from the textbooks of those grades because the state used its own textbooks from first grade to tenth grade.

    The omission of substantial portions from the NCERT textbooks, which the state utilises for classes 11 and 12, is not acceptable, he asserted.

    The minister explained the conditions that led the state to publish new textbooks and added that the state could not allow the omission of any of them from humanities subjects like history, sociology, political science, and so forth. Though textbooks should be renewed in accordance with the time, no change can be made in the country's history, constitutional values, and so on, he said in a statement.

    Kerala would reject any similar action in the future, the minister added. 

    As part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise last year, the NCERT, citing "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons, dropped certain portions from the course, including lessons on Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, Naxalite movement, among others from its textbooks.  The rationalisation note had no mention of excerpts about Mahatma Gandhi.

    Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the decision to exclude chapters and sections from NCERT's Class 12 political science textbooks is not only a denial of history but also objectionable. He said that historical facts cannot be rejected by eliminating from textbooks what is inconvenient to them.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report AJR

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report

    Demand for multi-state probe: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death AJR

    'Demand for multi-state probe': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 483 Aug 17 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 483 Aug 17 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Himachal Pradesh rains Death toll touches 70 IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days gcw

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll touches 70, IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hinduism predates Islam, Muslims in India a result of conversion (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan left home at 15; says studying abroad was 'a cultural shock' MSW

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan left home at 15; says studying abroad was 'a cultural shock'

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report AJR

    Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan was in market due to bribery: Report

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game ATG

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match now on sale, secure your spot osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster now on sale; details of how to grab your spot

    Realme 11 5G Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23 Check expected specs camera details more gcw

    Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23; Check expected specs, camera details & more

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon