    Kerala Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share on Kerala Piravi

    Every year on 1 November, the state of Kerala celebrates Kerala Day. It is a special day marks the birth of the state. To celebrate the land of love, culture, and heritage, here are some Kerala Piravi wishes, messages, quotes to make the day even more special.
     

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    The State Reorganization Act was enacted on November 1st, 1956. Several new states were founded nationwide on that historic day. Kerala was created by merging the Malayalam-speaking region of the erstwhile states of Malabar, Cochin, Travancore, and South Canara. Every year on November 1, Kerala celebrates its formation day or Kerala Piravi. This year is the 66th anniversary of Kerala’s formation.

    Here are some wishes, quotes, and messages that you can send to those around you on Kerala Formation day or Kerala Piravi:

    • A state with extraordinary art forms, unique cultural heritage and natural beauty. Happy Kerala Formation Day 2022
    • Ente keralam, ethra sundaram. Wishing you the greetings of Kerala Piravi day
    • To remind the beautiful memories and colourful dreams of the past, here comes another Kerala Piravi

    Also Read | Haryana Formation Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Whatsapp/Facebook greetings to share with your family and friends

    • Kerala is indeed God’s very own country. Each Keralite is proud of the state’s rich legacy and culture. Happy Kerala Formation Day
    • No gift, no sweets, no flowers, no decorated cards; just a simple Kerala Piravi wish straight from the heart. Happy Kerala Piravi Aasamsakal!
    • Give us a chance to commend the appeal and decency of god’s own nation. Upbeat Kerala Piravi.
    • 1st November holds a very high status in everyone’s heart because we got the god’s own country formed.

    • Kerala formation day deserves all the praise for being one of the best state formation decisions in India 
    • The most beautiful state in the country, Kerala, enjoys its formation day! Come and celebrate  Kerala Piravi Day like never before!
    • The culture, heritage, and land of Kerala is worth celebrating for all Malayalis around the globe!  Kerala Piravi is the celebration of being part of the Kerala state.

    Also Read: Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

    (Photo: Getty)

