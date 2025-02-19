Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Odisha woman gang-raped in Tirupur; husband tied, child threatened at knifepoint

A 27-year-old woman from Odisha was gang-raped in Tirupur by three guest workers from Bihar. Her husband was tied up, and their child was threatened at knifepoint. Police arrested the accused, including a 17-year-old minor, following the victim’s complaint.

A 27-year-old woman from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by three guest workers from Bihar in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, while her husband was tied up and their three-year-old child was threatened at knifepoint, police said. One of the accused is a 17-year-old minor.

According to police, the woman, along with her husband and child, had arrived in Tirupur on February 17 in search of work, Times of India (TOI) reported. On Monday night, the family was wandering near Pushpa Junction when three men approached them, promising to help them find a job. The suspects took the family to their rented room in Lakshmi Nagar and asked them to stay the night.

Later, the trio assaulted the husband, tied him up with a rope, and raped the woman at knifepoint. When she resisted, they allegedly threatened to kill her child. The next day, the woman lodged a complaint, and police arrested the accused—identified as Mohamed Nadeem, Mohamed Danish, and the minor—on Tuesday night.

