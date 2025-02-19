Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Odisha woman gang-raped in Tirupur; husband tied, child threatened at knifepoint

A 27-year-old woman from Odisha was gang-raped in Tirupur by three guest workers from Bihar. Her husband was tied up, and their child was threatened at knifepoint. Police arrested the accused, including a 17-year-old minor, following the victim’s complaint.
 

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Odisha woman gang-raped in Tirupur; husband tied, child threatened at knifepoint ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 6:16 PM IST

A 27-year-old woman from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by three guest workers from Bihar in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, while her husband was tied up and their three-year-old child was threatened at knifepoint, police said. One of the accused is a 17-year-old minor.

According to police, the woman, along with her husband and child, had arrived in Tirupur on February 17 in search of work, Times of India (TOI) reported. On Monday night, the family was wandering near Pushpa Junction when three men approached them, promising to help them find a job. The suspects took the family to their rented room in Lakshmi Nagar and asked them to stay the night.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! 16-year-old raped, impregnated, dies after giving birth; POCSO case filed

Later, the trio assaulted the husband, tied him up with a rope, and raped the woman at knifepoint. When she resisted, they allegedly threatened to kill her child. The next day, the woman lodged a complaint, and police arrested the accused—identified as Mohamed Nadeem, Mohamed Danish, and the minor—on Tuesday night.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru traffic alert: Metro construction to slow down ORR movement for 45 days ddr

Bengaluru traffic alert: Metro construction to slow down ORR movement for 45 days

DRI Mumbai foils cocaine smuggling attempt, arrests Congo national with narcotics valued at Rs 5.44 crore dmn

DRI Mumbai foils cocaine smuggling attempt, arrests Congo national with narcotics valued at Rs 5.44 crore

BREAKING: Siddaramaiah gets clean chit from Lokayukta in MUDA land scam case: 'No evidence found' shk

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his wife get clean chit from Lokayukta in MUDA land case: 'No evidence found'

Google opens one of largest state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru, 'Ananta' to foster AI innovation dmn

Google opens one of largest 'state-of-the-art' campus in Bengaluru, 'Ananta' to foster AI innovation

'Making baseless allegations on Mahakumbh is like playing with faith of 56 crore devotees": CM Yogi in UP Assembly

Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition's 'Maha Kumbh lies,' says they betray faith of 56 crore devotees (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Shonda Rhimes to Ektaa Kapoor: 5 Emmy-Winning female producers shaping global cinema ATG

Shonda Rhimes to Ektaa Kapoor: 5 Emmy-Winning female producers shaping global cinema

Urgent and accelerated delivery of HIV services is critical to end AIDS by 2030

Urgent and accelerated delivery of HIV services is critical to end AIDS by 2030

Bengaluru traffic alert: Metro construction to slow down ORR movement for 45 days ddr

Bengaluru traffic alert: Metro construction to slow down ORR movement for 45 days

Intel Stock Slips Pre-Market On Reports Of Silver Lake Buying Majority Stake In Altera Unit: Retail Remains Bullish

Intel Stock Slips Pre-Market On Reports Of Silver Lake Buying Majority Stake In Altera Unit: Retail Remains Bullish

Bumble Stock Tumbles Premarket On Weak Q4 User Metrics, Subpar Q1 Guidance: Retail Spurns Dating Platform

Bumble Stock Tumbles Premarket On Weak Q4 User Metrics, Subpar Q1 Guidance: Retail Spurns Dating Platform

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon
‘If Honoring Sanatan Dharma Is a Crime, We’ll Continue Doing It!': CM Yogi

‘If Honoring Sanatan Dharma Is a Crime, We’ll Continue Doing It!': CM Yogi

Video Icon
Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon