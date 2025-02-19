Google opens one of largest 'state-of-the-art' campus in Bengaluru, 'Ananta' to foster AI innovation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): Google has opened its new campus, Ananta (meaning limitless in Sanskrit), in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility is one of Google's largest globally and represents a significant investment in India's tech ecosystem.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor firm on his stance about Kerala startups, says his article based on data



According to the global technology major, Ananta embodies Google's latest workplace design principles, fostering collaboration and innovation with features like neighbourhood-style workspaces, a central gathering space called "Sabha," and accessibility features throughout.

The campus is also designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating 100 per cent wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and a large smart glass installation.

Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, at Google India, said "As India has charted an ambitious new reality for its citizens with technology, Google has been its proud partner over the last 20 years."

The new Ananta campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI.

"Looking ahead, I see us focused on some core areas: empowering businesses and individuals through widespread AI adoption, ensuring AI transformation doesn't stay on the margins of the economy but creates impact in its systemic areas such as agriculture, health and fintech. We aim to work in deep partnership with India's vibrant research and startup ecosystem while making our products become ever more helpful and ensuring that we're taking Indians of varying talents along on this journey through skilling. I think we have a unique opportunity to drive population-scale impact and in the spirit of Ananta, the potential is infinite," Lobana added.

In a blog, Anand Rangarajan, Vice President, of Google Deepmind; and Sunil Rao, Vice President, of Global Delivery, Google Cloud India, said, India has always played the role of a strategic nerve centre in the tech discourse--this is evident in the thriving startup and app ecosystems, the digital public infrastructure that's transforming life for hundreds of millions of Indians, and the depth and diversity of Indian creators.

"Increasingly, we have been building from India, for the world," the blog post read.

Ananta is designed to connect people in ways that spark breakthrough ideas and innovation

Each working floor in Ananta is organized like a city grid, with a network of streets for easy navigation. Individual 'neighborhoods' foster collaboration while also giving individuals the freedom to focus within smaller nooks and booths.

At the heart of the building is a vast gathering space called Sabha, for community and conversation.

Inspired by Bengaluru's reputation as India's Garden City, the grounds feature extensive landscaping and walking and jogging paths--ideal for casual meetings and peaceful breaks, the blog post added.

The campus recycles 100 per cent of its wastewater, harvests hundreds of liters of rainwater on-site and features one of India's largest smart glass installations to reduce energy consumption. (ANI)

Also Read: 'From eradication of Sanatana Dharma to Hindi language war': Times when Udhayanadhi Stalin stoked row (WATCH)

Latest Videos