Bengaluru traffic alert: Metro construction to slow down ORR movement for 45 days

Bangalore Metro Phase-II construction is set to slow the traffic on Outer Ring Road from February 19, 2025, for 45 days. Authorities have urged public cooperation as delays are expected between ORR 27th Main Road and Ibbalur Government School.
 

Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Bengaluru commuters are advised to brace for traffic disruptions along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) as the Bangalore Metro Project Phase-II gears up for the construction of four metro pillars. The work is set to begin on February 19, 2025, near Pillar No. 163 to 167 towards Sarjapur and is expected to continue for approximately 45 days.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Bangalore City Traffic Police, barricades have been placed on both the service road and the main road along the affected stretch. The impacted route spans from the ORR 27th Main Road flyover down ramp to Ibbalur Government School.

Authorities have warned that traffic movement in this area will be slow during the construction period. The public has been urged to cooperate to ensure smooth execution of the project.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South Division), Shivaprakash Devaraj, IPS, signed off on the advisory, emphasizing the need for public cooperation.

