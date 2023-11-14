Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

    A cyclonic pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Nicobar Islands today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Malappuram districts today.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted a heavy rain warning in Kerala today. The low pressure has formed over South East Bay of Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A low pressure moving in the west-northwest direction is likely to intensify into an extreme low pressure over the central West Bay of Bengal by November 16. A yellow alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Malappuram districts today.

    Another cyclonic vortex is present over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in the state for the next five days. The IMD also stated that there is a possibility of heavy rain in isolated places from November 14 to November 17. 

    The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has highlighted the potential for heavy rain in specific districts, urging residents to remain vigilant. As the weather conditions unfold, authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public.

    Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District on November 14.

    14-11-2023: Chance of strong winds and bad weather over South East Bay of Bengal adjoining the Andaman Sea and Sri Lankan coast with a speed of 40 to 45 mph and occasionally up to 55 mph.

    15-11-2023: Chance of strong winds and bad weather conditions over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and occasionally up to 55 mph.

    16-11-2023: Chance of strong winds and bad weather over Central West Bay of Bengal, adjoining Central East Bay of Bengal, and adjoining South Bay of Bengal with a speed of 45 to 55 mph and on a few occasions up to 65 mph.

    17-11-2023:Chance of strong winds and bad weather over Central West Bay of Bengal with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and occasionally up to 65 kmph.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
