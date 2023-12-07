Kerala: Court orders compensation to guest over food poisoning at wedding reception

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Court has ordered compensation to the guest in the case of food poisoning at the wedding reception. The incident related to the case took place in 2019.

Kochi: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Court has ordered compensation to the guest in the case of food poisoning at the wedding reception. The court ruled compensation of Rs 40,000 to Umesh, an excise officer who suffered from food poisoning. The order was passed by a bench comprising DB Binu, Ramachandran, and TN Sreevidya. The incident related to the case took place in 2019.

The court ordered compensation against the catering firm that had distributed food at the wedding reception on May 5, 2019. The officer attended the wedding party of his friend's son in Koothattukulam and got food poisoning from their food. The complainant was suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting after the function. He first sought treatment at Koothattukulam Hospital and then at Kottayam Medical Hospital for three days. After a medical examination, it was confirmed that the complainant had food poisoning.

Later, he approached the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Court against the food supplier, St. Mary's Catering Service. Besides, the municipal health department also found that around 10 other people who attended the wedding had food poisoning. Based on the report, the court was convinced that there had been a failure in service on the part of the catering agency. Then the court ordered to pay Rs. 40,000 as compensation to the complainant. Advocate Tom Joseph appeared for the complainant.