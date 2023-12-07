Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Court orders compensation to guest over food poisoning at wedding reception

    The Consumer Disputes Redressal Court has ordered compensation to the guest in the case of food poisoning at the wedding reception. The incident related to the case took place in 2019.

    Kerala: Court orders compensation to guest over food poisoning at wedding reception rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Kochi: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Court has ordered compensation to the guest in the case of food poisoning at the wedding reception. The court ruled compensation of Rs 40,000 to Umesh, an excise officer who suffered from food poisoning. The order was passed by a bench comprising DB Binu, Ramachandran, and TN Sreevidya. The incident related to the case took place in 2019.

    The court ordered compensation against the catering firm that had distributed food at the wedding reception on May 5, 2019. The officer attended the wedding party of his friend's son in Koothattukulam and got food poisoning from their food. The complainant was suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting after the function. He first sought treatment at Koothattukulam Hospital and then at Kottayam Medical Hospital for three days. After a medical examination, it was confirmed that the complainant had food poisoning.

    Later, he approached the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Court against the food supplier, St. Mary's Catering Service. Besides, the municipal health department also found that around 10 other people who attended the wedding had food poisoning. Based on the report, the court was convinced that there had been a failure in service on the part of the catering agency. Then the court ordered to pay Rs. 40,000 as compensation to the complainant. Advocate Tom Joseph appeared for the complainant.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ghaziabad waiter beaten to death after dirty plate brushes against wedding guest 3 arrested gcw

    Ghaziabad waiter beaten to death after dirty plate brushes against wedding guest; 3 arrested

    Taliban like brutality sparks outrage: Youth tied upside down from tree, thrashed in UP's Mirzapur (WATCH) snt

    'Taliban-like' brutality sparks outrage: Youth tied upside down from tree, thrashed in UP's Mirzapur (WATCH)

    Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB vkp

    Tanveer Hashmi hits back at BJP's Yatnal over ISIS link claim, posts 'Saare jahan se acha...' on FB

    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers anr

    Kerala: Tiger spotted at Thamarassery ghat road; police issue warning to travellers

    Just looking like a wow Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city snt

    'Just looking like a wow': Internet reacts to Ayodhya's logo set to adorn locations of Ram temple city

    Recent Stories

    Hi Nanna' review: Fans applaud Nani and Mrunal Thakur 's performance; call it 'beautiful cinema' SHG

    'Hi Nanna' review: Fans applaud Nani and Mrunal Thakur 's performance; call it 'beautiful cinema'

    Ghaziabad waiter beaten to death after dirty plate brushes against wedding guest 3 arrested gcw

    Ghaziabad waiter beaten to death after dirty plate brushes against wedding guest; 3 arrested

    Cryptocurrency and Web Development: Navigating the Intersection of Tech and Finance

    Cryptocurrency and Web Development: Navigating the Intersection of Tech and Finance

    Taliban like brutality sparks outrage: Youth tied upside down from tree, thrashed in UP's Mirzapur (WATCH) snt

    'Taliban-like' brutality sparks outrage: Youth tied upside down from tree, thrashed in UP's Mirzapur (WATCH)

    Political pressure mounting on BBMP to reopen closed pubs and establishments in Bengaluru? vkp

    Political pressure mounting on BBMP to reopen closed pubs and establishments in Bengaluru?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon