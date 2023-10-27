Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Controversy over panchayat ruled by Muslim League giving ground for RSS route march

    A controversy erupted after Madayi panchayat ground in Kannur was granted to the RSS to conduct a route march. The CPI(M) and DYFI have come forward against the Muslim league-ruled panchayat.

    Kerala: Controversy over panchayat ruled by Muslim League giving ground for RSS route march
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Kannur: A controversy erupted over permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) route march in Kannur's Madayi panchayat ground. CPM alleges that the Muslim League-ruled panchayat permitting the RSS program is proof of unholy collusion. The panchayat president asked what was wrong in giving away the ground to the RSS, which is not a banned organization.

    The RSS route march was held at the panchayat ground in Madayi. The application submitted by the RSS to the Panchayat Secretary was accepted and granted permission. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) protested against the panchayat ruled by the League. It was alleged that permission was not given in any other places and the panchayat ground was given only in Madayi. The DYFI also staged a protest against panchayat officials. A complaint was also raised that League member Samad was beaten up.

    According to the president of Madayi Panchayat, the government school ground in Kannur's Payyannur was set aside for the RSS route march. The CPI (M) is in charge of the municipality there. It therefore has a different goal if there is an issue with obtaining permission in Madayi.
     

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
