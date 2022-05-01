Kerala Congress leader P C George arrested for hate speech

Cases have been registered under 295A which says non-bailable arrest for attempting to create division in society and to spread communal hatred.

Kerala Congress leader P C George has been arrested for his speech at Hindu Convention for hurting Muslim sentiments. This is the first such arrest in Kerala.

He was picked up from his house. Cases have been registered under 295A which says non-bailable arrest for attempting to create division in society and to spread communal hatred.

He was taken into custody by the Fort Police Station on Sunday. On Saturday, police registered an FIR against the former MLA. The case pertains to George's speech at the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelanam on Friday.

Fort police took suo motu action against the former MLA on the directions of the state police chief Anil Kant. George who was booked under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different Communities)

During his speech, George is accusing the minority community of deliberately mixing infertility drugs in drinks and serving them in hotels. He also accused them of trying to increase their population and take over the country.

George hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to remove loudspeakers from outside temples, churches and mosques.

Multiple complaints had been lodged with the DGP, seeking action against the provocative comments. The FIR alleges that the 70-year-old politician, who represented the Poonjar constituency in the state Assembly for 33 years, preached provocatively in a manner that incited Hindu-Muslim hatred.

George also demanded that India be declared a Hindu nation. "Hindutva is the real culture. It embraces multi-religion and multi-cultures. Democracy is giving freedom to anyone to do anything. We believe in 'loka samastha sughino bhavanthu (let the entire world be happy)'. So India must be declared a Hindu nation which stands for Hindu culture," he said.

Invoking 'Love Jihad', he also claimed that there was a plot to finish off a culture. I am not against inter-religious marriage, but against an intentional trap to convert Hindu and Christian girls, George said at the event.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have condemned the detention of George. Kummanam Rajasekharan said that many of the things that the Kerala Congress leader said were happening in Kerala. At the same time, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that police action was necessary as such hate speech could lead to riots.

Also Read: COVID negative report, vaccination certificate not mandatory for Char Dham Yatra

Also Read: Northwest, Central India witness hottest April in 122 years, says IMD