    COVID negative report, vaccination certificate not mandatory for Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt

    According to the senior official, the decision was made to minimise crowding at the state's borders and to guarantee that worshippers are not inconvenienced upon arrival. The directive comes after Sandhu met with officials on Friday night to discuss the yatra and how to effectively carry it out.

    Uttarakhand, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 6:02 PM IST

    Pilgrims planning to visit Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra do not need to provide a negative COVID report or immunisation certificate, according to a government official on Saturday.
    Checking pilgrims arriving from outside the state for a negative COVID report or vaccination certificate will remain optional till additional directives are issued, according to Chief Secretary SS Sandhu.

    However, before embarking on the journey, believers must register on the tourist department's website, he noted. According to the senior official, the decision was made to minimise crowding at the state's borders and to guarantee that worshippers are not inconvenienced upon arrival.

    The directive comes after Sandhu met with officials on Friday night to discuss the yatra and how to effectively carry it out. The conference was attended by the state's police head, secretaries from the health and tourism departments, Mandir Samiti officials, and district magistrates.

    This comes at a time when the country is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases. Uttarakhand, like other states, is reporting an increase in infections, with the positive rate crossing 1% for the first time in the recent eight weeks. The Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will open on May 3rd, kicking off the Char Dham Yatra. Kedarnath will open on May 6th, followed by Badrinath on May 8th.

    As a result of the government's relaxation of COVID-related restrictions, a record number of pilgrims are anticipated to visit Himalayan temples this year.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
