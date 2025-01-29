Stampede breaks out during Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, at least 10 feared dead (WATCH)

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya resulted in at least 10 deaths and many injuries. Emergency services responded, and the Amrit Snan for the day was canceled.

At least 10 people are feared to have lost their lives following a stampede that occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday morning. The mishap took place when a barrier collapsed as tens of thousands of pilgrims crowded the Triveni Sangam for the second Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya, a highly auspicious day for taking a holy dip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the situation and assess the developments. Authorities have confirmed that many people were injured in the chaos, with witnesses indicating that the number could be between 30 and 40. Numerous families were also reported to have been separated in the stampede.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were quickly deployed to the scene, and the injured were transported to a makeshift hospital in Sector 2 of the Kumbh Mela grounds. Due to the incident, the Akhara Parishad announced the cancellation of the Amrit Snan for the day.

Authorities have urged devotees to leave the area after taking their holy dip in the Sangam to help ease the situation. Despite preparations, including no-vehicular zones and sector-specific restrictions to manage the crowd, the sheer volume of people—estimated at over 10 crore—proved challenging to control.

One witness, Sarojini from Karnataka, shared her experience, explaining how she and her group of nine were caught in the stampede. "We were trapped when the crowd became uncontrollable. A lot of us fell, and people were pushing," she said.

The Mauni Amavasya day, falling during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, is regarded as a time when devout Hindus observe silence, fasting, and ancestral worship, believing the day brings peace and salvation.

