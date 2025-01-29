We have come a long way and PM has given a vision till 2040, says ISRO Chairman after GSLV-F15 mission success

Following the successful launch of the GSLV-F15 mission, marking ISRO's 100th launch milestone, Chairman V Narayanan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his long-term vision.

After achieving the 100th launch milestone with the successful launch of the GSLV-F15 mission on Wednesday, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM has given vision for 20-40 years. Speaking to ANI, he asserted that they have all the support and blessings of the political leadership.

ISRO's 100th launch successful, GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02 satellite into planned orbit (WATCH)

"We have come a long way from moving rockets and satellites on old bicycles and bullock carts. Today, we are a vibrant and respected space organization.

This has not been done by one man but by a generation of leaders starting from Vikram Sarabhai to Satish Dhawan," V Narayanan said.

"The PM has given a clear vision for what we have to do till 2040, and space sector reform is his brainchild. And it's not only vision but also project approval. We have the support and blessings of political leadership," he added.

ISRO successfully launched their GSLV-F15 carrying the NVS-02 at 6:23 AM at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This is ISRO's 100th launch from the country's spaceport.

GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with the Indigenous Cryo stage. It is the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage. GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.

The GSLV-F15 with an indigenous Cryogenic stage will place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, ISRO said in a statement.

ISRO Chairman, V Narayanan expressed gratitude and said that the 100th launch is a significant milestone of India space programme.

Addressing the event, Narayanan said, "I am extremely happy to announce from the spaceport of ISRO that the first launch of this year has been successfully accomplished. The GSLV-F15 vehicle launch vehicle precisely injecting the navigation satellite NVS-02 into orbit. This mission is the 100th launch from our launch pads which is a significant milestone for India."

"Our Space programme was conceived and started by a visionary leader Vikram Sarabhai and taken forward by a generation of leaders. Till today, we have developed six generations of launch vehicles. The first launch vehicle was developed under the guidance of Satish Dhawan with APJ Abdul Kalam as the project director in 1979. From that till today, including today's launch, we have accomplished 100 launches," he added.

Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is India's independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as to region extending about 1500 km beyond Indian land mass.

NavIC will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). NavIC's SPS provides a position accuracy of better than 20 m and timing accuracy better than 40 nanoseconds over the service area.

Latest Videos