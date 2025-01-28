Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500

Two Bengaluru boys, aged 15 and 14, went missing after leaving home with Rs 500 due to frustration with family issues. They spent four days at a railway station but returned home hungry after the money ran out, bringing relief to their worried parents.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 9:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 9:17 PM IST

Bengaluru: Two children, aged 15 and 14, who went missing from Chandra Layout last Thursday, returned home after four days when the Rs 500 they took from home ran out. The incident caused significant distress to their parents, who had filed a missing complaint with the police after a frantic search proved unsuccessful.  

The children disappeared after returning from school and leaving their bags at home to play. However, they did not come back, sparking worry among their family. The parents, along with neighbours and relatives, searched nearby areas, including railway stations and bus stands, but could not trace them. Finally, an FIR was lodged at the Chandra Layout police station the following day.  

According to sources, the older boy, aged 15, was upset with his mother, who frequently scolded him and pressured him to study. Frustrated, he confided in his 14-year-old friend, who shared similar feelings about his home environment. The two boys decided to leave their homes together.  

Before leaving, they took Rs 500 from home to cover expenses and spent their time at the Yeshwantpur railway station. They survived for three days on limited resources until the money was exhausted. With no food and nowhere else to go, they eventually decided to return home, driven by hunger and memories of their parents.  

When they returned, the children revealed the reason for their decision to leave. The 15-year-old mentioned feeling unloved, claiming that his parents favoured his older siblings. Meanwhile, his friend expressed dissatisfaction with his home situation.  

The parents, who were deeply worried during the children's absence, were relieved and emotional upon their return. The incident highlighted the importance of addressing emotional issues among teenagers and fostering open communication within families.  

