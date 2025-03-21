AP and Telangana Weather, March 21: Sunny skies and high temperatures in THESE cities

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, March 21: Expect scorching heat! Hyderabad and Vijayawada face extreme temperatures. Stay safe and hydrated!

AP and Telangana Weather, March 21 : Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect hot and mostly sunny weather on Friday. While coastal areas like Visakhapatnam will have moderate temperatures, other cities such as Vijayawada and Hyderabad will see unbearable heat with high real-feel temperatures.

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

The dry heat will make the afternoon hours uncomfortable. People should stay hydrated and avoid stepping out during peak hours.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 35°C

A pleasant day with warm temperatures but higher humidity may cause discomfort. Coastal breezes will provide some relief.