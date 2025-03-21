user
user

AP and Telangana Weather, March 21: Sunny skies and high temperatures in THESE cities

AP and Telangana Weather, March 21: Expect scorching heat! Hyderabad and Vijayawada face extreme temperatures. Stay safe and hydrated!

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, March 21: Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect hot and mostly sunny weather on Friday. While coastal areas like Visakhapatnam will have moderate temperatures, other cities such as Vijayawada and Hyderabad will see unbearable heat with high real-feel temperatures.
 

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
The dry heat will make the afternoon hours uncomfortable. People should stay hydrated and avoid stepping out during peak hours.

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 35°C
A pleasant day with warm temperatures but higher humidity may cause discomfort. Coastal breezes will provide some relief.


article_image3

Warangal
Partly sunny
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
Mostly warm and dry, with mildly hazy sunshine in the afternoon. Sunscreen and light cotton clothing are recommended.

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Staying indoors during peak hours is advisable to avoid heat-related illnesses.

