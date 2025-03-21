Delhi Weather, March 21: Scorching heat, bright sunshine on Friday

India News
Friday will be another hot day in Delhi. The bright sunshine may cause discomfort in afternoon.
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel Temperature: 33°C
The city’s air quality has slightly improved. However, people with respiratory issues are advised to wear masks.
Sunrise: 6:26 AM
Sunset: 6:33 PM
Stay hydrated and consume foods rich in antioxidants. The UV index is expected to be high, so wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and light cotton clothing is recommended.
The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.
