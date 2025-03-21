India News

Delhi Weather, March 21: Scorching heat, bright sunshine on Friday

Image credits: Pixabay

Delhi Weather

Friday will be another hot day in Delhi. The bright sunshine may cause discomfort in afternoon. 
 

Image credits: social media

Temperature Forecast

Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel Temperature: 33°C

Image credits: pixabay

Air quality

The city’s air quality has slightly improved. However, people with respiratory issues are advised to wear masks. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:26 AM 
Sunset: 6:33 PM

Image credits: Social Media

Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated and consume foods rich in antioxidants. The UV index is expected to be high, so wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and light cotton clothing is recommended.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Delhi

The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.

Image credits: Freepik

Sunita Williams’ return sparks joy in her Gujarat hometown

PM Modi joins Truth Social: What does his 1st post with Trump signify?

Indian Railways earnings: Here's how much IRCTC profits per ticket

Kumar Vishwas's daughter Agrata Sharma: Know education, career & more