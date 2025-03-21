Maharashtra Weather, Mar 21: Intense heat in Mumbai, cloudy in Nagpur

India News
Heatwave-like conditions may be felt in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik due to high temperatures. Taking precautions is advised.
Mumbai will remain hot and humid.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Daytime heat will be intense.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 14°C
Real Feel: 36°C
A thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Bright sunshine
Max Temperature: 936°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Bright sunshine
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 13°C
Real Feel: 35°C
