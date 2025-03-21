India News

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 21: Intense heat in Mumbai, cloudy in Nagpur

Image credits: Getty

Maharashtra Weather

Heatwave-like conditions may be felt in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik due to high temperatures. Taking precautions is advised. 
 

Image credits: Instagram

Mumbai

Mumbai will remain hot and humid.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 39°C

Image credits: pinterest

Pune

Daytime heat will be intense.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 14°C
Real Feel: 36°C

Image credits: Freepik

Nagpur

A thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 39°C

Image credits: Freepik

Thane

Bright sunshine
Max Temperature: 936°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 38°C
 

Image credits: Freepik

Nashik

Bright sunshine
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 13°C
Real Feel: 35°C

Image credits: Freepik

Delhi Weather, March 21: Scorching heat, bright sunshine on Friday

Sunita Williams’ return sparks joy in her Gujarat hometown

PM Modi joins Truth Social: What does his 1st post with Trump signify?

Indian Railways earnings: Here's how much IRCTC profits per ticket